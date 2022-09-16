VALLE CRUCIS — "There is no comparison to past years," commented Capt. Carolyn Johnson of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department when asked about how adding a second entrance to the Valle Country Fair has impacted traffic to and from the popular harvest festival. "The second entrance allowed traffic to flow smoothly and made for a happier crowd both coming and going."

For years, scores of potential Fair patrons have let the anticipation of roads clogged with long lines of vehicles stop them from experiencing the sights, sounds and flavors of one of the region's premier mountain festivals and crafts expositions. But now, in its 44th year, traffic congestion is no longer a reason to avoid the sprawling church bazaar.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.