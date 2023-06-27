Adi Pilkington and George Santucci at Fourth of July Parade.jpg

BOONE — The Town of Boone will host a variety of events in celebration of the Fourth of July, and will also present the inaugural 1872 award. All events are set to take place on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 11 a.m.

The annual Town of Boone Fourth of July Parade will take place throughout Downtown Boone. The parade will begin at the Watauga County Social Services parking lot, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, and will end at the intersection of East King Street and Hardin Street. The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will end at approximately noon.

Renee Boughman, the founder and current director of community engagement of F.A.R.M. Cafe, is the inaugural Town of Boone 1872 Award recipient.
  

