BOONE — The town of Boone is accepting nominations for the inaugural 1872 award.
Drawing inspiration from the Boone 150 celebration, Council Member Dalton George proposed the Town of Boone 1872 Award as a way for Boone to recognize people and organizations who have made significant contributions to the town in a manner different from a proclamation.
Working alongside the Town's Cultural Resources Advisory Board, the application process for the award was created. The application deadline for the inaugural award is April 30.
The objective of the 1872 Award is to provide an annual opportunity to recognize living individuals and active organizations for their substantial contributions to the town of Boone. Those eligible to be nominated are any individual or organization that has made a significant impact on Boone.
Nominations will be reviewed by the Cultural Resources Advisory Board and final recommendations will be provided to the Boone Town Council for final approval. Up to three awards may be presented each calendar year, including up to two individuals and one organization. Awards will be presented by the mayor or a member of town council at a significant town of Boone public event such as Boonerang Music & Arts Festival, the July 4th Celebration or Festive First Friday.
