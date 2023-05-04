park

Todd Island Park is reopened after being closed for restoration. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

TODD — After work by more than a dozen state and local agencies, Todd Island Park has reopened with new life following a multi-year restoration effort.

As weather patterns and surrounding land changed with development, rain events impacted the banks at Todd Island Park more intensely in recent years. With a more robust flow, the bank began to erode, which caused the loss of river banks, unwanted sediments running into the river and degradation of wildlife habitats.

livestakes

Livestakes were inserted in the ground near the stream bank to allow the complex root systems of native trees and shrubs to help keep the bank intact. 
rock and root

Root wads and rock vanes were installed to provide habitat and limit erosion. 

