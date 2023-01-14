The High Country K9 Keg Pull is coming to Boone this year to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Started a decade ago by Lynn Smith, the event, just like every other public affair over the last few years, has seen its ups and downs as it maneuvered its way through the Covid pandemic and more.
Now, however, the High Country K9 Keg Pull will take place again on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the recently remodeled and expanded grounds of the Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The venue is located at 163 Boone Creek Drive in Boone.
Registration for the contests will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on January 21, with the races beginning at 1 p.m. This exciting day of wintertime fun is broken up into different categories and will accommodate dogs of all sizes. The cost to enter your dog is $15 ahead of time and $20 on the day of the competition.
The High Country K9 Keg Pull benefits Partners! Canines, a nonprofit organization based in nearby Todd, that works to save wonderful dogs from euthanasia in the animal shelters.
The weeks coming up before the event will be a good time to get your puppies in competition mode, getting them used to the idea of pulling an empty keg behind them.
Smith is a retired nurse who fell in love with the High Country after living and working in Maine and her home state of Florida. After building a house on Beech Mountain, she began the High Country K9 Keg Pull a decade ago in Banner Elk, where she ran a craft beer and live music venue known as The Taproom.
Eventually, Smith moved the event to Blowing Rock where it became a part of Winterfest celebration. There, an amazing 85 dogs entered the contest. Then, of course, Covid and the pandemic hit, and the charitable competition was in peril.
Now, with its return centered on the new Appalachian Mountain Brewery complex, the event will also feature the new Humans Rolling Kegs competition as well.
“When I was running The Taproom, a friend came in and said, ‘You live up here where it snows. You should do a dog event,’ and that is how it all started,” said Lynn Smith. “I googled the idea and the only one I found at the time was one held in Idaho. The post showed photographs of dogs pulling empty kegs at a brewery, but it wasn’t an actual race. Mine, however, has always been a fundraiser and it has always been a contest with prizes for the winners.’
For those wanting to enter their dog into the competition, there is plenty of leeway when it comes to pet owners helping their puppies to complete the short straightaway.
“People can run next to their dog during the race, or they can release their dog at the start line and somebody else can be at the finish line urging their dog to race in the right direction,” said Smith. “But this year, we are also adding a human aspect to the competition with a contest featuring people rolling an empty keg to the finish line. This will involve a full-sized keg that has to be rolled while standing up all of the way to the finish line, and the entry fee is only $10.”
This entertaining get-together will also feature some impressive raffle items for folks to bid on as they sip their beer and root on their favorite canine contestants. And again, the proceeds will go to the locally-based Partners! Canine organization, who saves as many animals from kill shelters as they can afford to do.
The winning categories in the High Country K9 Keg Pull will include the Fastest Dog to pull the keg to the finish line, the Slowest Dog that pulls the keg to the finish line, the Oldest Dog to finish and the Youngest Dog to finish. The winners will all get nice prizes for their efforts, all donated by local vendors and businesses.
With a couple of weeks until the event, so that folks can spend some much-needed time with their dogs, getting them used to pulling a light-weight empty keg behind them. Even if you do not enter a dog or put yourself in any of the competitions, these exciting activities are always enjoyed by the crowds on hand.
“It is good to have your dog pulling something behind them beforehand, so that they get used to the noise and get used to pulling something behind them,” said Smith. “You cannot tie any ropes to a dog’s collar. The dogs have to be wearing a harness, with ropes tied to it. So, practicing with them is a good idea.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
