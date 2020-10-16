BOONE — The Three Forks Baptist Association is pleased to announce that it has a candidate for the position of director of missions.
Association members will hear from the candidate, Rev. Wesley Smith, and vote on his approval at the association’s Semi-Annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at First Baptist Church in Blowing Rock. Only messengers will be able to attend the meeting in person, but guests are welcome to join on Facebook Live.
Smith is a North Carolina native who has served as the director of missions for the Greater Cleveland County Baptist Association in Shelby since April 2016. His experiences in this position have included, but are not limited to, working with churches in revitalization, renewal and planting; facilitating, planning and teaching deacon training; coordinating associational assessments and revisioning processes; presenting break out sessions at the Southern Baptist Conference of Associational Leaders; working on NAMB replant certification; and serving on the Committee on Conventions at the North Carolina Baptist State Convention.
Prior to becoming director of missions, Smith was the minister of youth and children at Boiling Springs Baptist Church in Boiling Springs and Sandy Run Baptist Church in Mooresboro.
Smith received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Divinity with a concentration in Pastoral Care and Counseling from Gardner-Webb University.
Smith has also served as a chaplain for the N.C. Highway Patrol, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Shanghai Volunteer Fire Department. He has served in many positions at Gardner-Webb, particularly in the Christian Service Organization, has served on the board of the Ruby C. Hunt YMCA and has been a board member or advisor at several other organizations.
Smith has been married to his wife Bonnie for 18 years, and they have one daughter.
Smith succeeds Garland Honeycutt, who resigned from the Three Forks director of missions position in May 2019 after two years in the role. The Three Forks Baptist Association Search Team consisted of David Cooper, chair; Bud Russell, Lottie Oliver, Pat Dalton and Ben Bolick.
For more information, visit 3forksassoc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.