Dec. 8, 1966
“Contract bids were opened Nov. 17 for a new administration building at Appalachian,” according to an article in Dec. 8, 1966, edition of the Watauga Democrat. The article discusses the potential construction of the B.B. Dougherty Administration building — named for Blanford Barnard Dougherty, the co-founder and then 50-year president of Appalachian State Teachers College.
“The four-story structure, to be erected near the main entrance to the campus from Blowing Rock Road, will house all of the college’s administrative offices.
The legislature, in 1963, appropriated $575,000 for the needed facility,” according to the article.
The building’s design was to be constructed to resemble the ancient building it was replacing — the Old Home Economics building, the article stated. That building housed the Alumni Association and News Bureau offices, which were to be relocated to the new administration building. The B.B. Dougherty Administration building was to also house the president’s office and quarters for the college’s board of trustees on the fourth floor.
Dec. 12, 1974
In the Dec. 12, 1974, publication of the Watauga Democrat, an article titled “Local women make president’s tree ornaments” highlights Blue Ridge Cottage Industries, which received a presidential order of handmade ornaments for the holiday season.
“Mrs. Gerald Ford ... ordered 350 of the 3.5 and 5 inch balls, which are covered with small hexagonal patches similar to a patchwork quilt,” according to the article, which also included that the “handcrafted patchwork Christmas tree balls, (were) made by five Western North Carolina women.”
“Mrs. Ford’s secretary saw the balls in a store we sell to in Los Angeles, took them back to Mrs. Ford along with several other ornaments, and she picked ours,” said Bob Capps, the company’s president in 1974.
Capps also said, “We’re very proud of this and consider it a big boost for us ... It’s not bad for a 3-year-old industry.”
The article also included Capps saying that “the business is going well, especially now at Christmas, aided by the renewed interest in old-fashioned handmade products.”
Dec. 11, 1991
A front-page story chronicled the heroics of “four guys in a pickup” who dug through trash at a recycling center to find a professor’s grade book.
A Lees-McRae English professor, Carolyn Travis, accidentally tossed her grade book, which contained records for five classes from the past two semesters, into the recycling amid other papers she had pulled out of a canvas tote bag.
“Mrs. Travis almost immediately proceeded to the Watauga County Recycling Center where she began digging in the middle of a paper bin searching for the small cream-colored book,” the article stated. “And even with the help from one of the center’s staff, it couldn’t be located.”
Travis had given up and gone shopping to distract herself from the dilemma. But when she returned home, her husband had the grade book, stating that four guys in a pickup truck had driven up and said they found the book. Travis did not know who the men were.
“I’m just sorry I wasn’t there to give them a big hug,” she said.
The newspaper issue also detailed efforts by the Watauga County Board of Education to recover costs incurred for cleaning 3,500 gallons of fuel oil that was mistakenly pumped into the ground at Bethel Elementary School. The cleaning bill was $100,000.
