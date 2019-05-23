Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 23, 1977
“Watauga County now has a chapter of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women’s Clubs,” stated a 1977 Watauga Democrat article titled “Republican Women Start Watauga County Club.”
“Mrs. Sadie Coffey, 10th district representative from Lenoir, was present last week to swear in the club’s new officers: Jane Koonts, president; Gloria Jones, vice president; Mary Sue Miller, secretary; and Betty Koontz, treasurer,” the article stated.
“For months local interest has been growing in having a Republican women’s club, according to the new president, Ms. Koonts,” the article stated. “And earlier this month state President Ginger Heglar and district Vice President Jane Callahan visited with the group to help make the organization of a club a reality.”
May 25, 1987
“The Rev. Billy Graham Jr. delivered the dedication message Saturday for the new 15,000-square-foot world headquarters of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian missionary program headed by his son, Franklin,” stated a 1987 Watauga Democrat article titled “Graham speaks at Samaritan’s Purse ceremony.”
“Boone will be known in a new way than has ever been known before,” Graham said.
“More than 200 guests, some from as far away as Lebanon and western Canada, were present for the opening of the $1.2 million building, which also serves as headquarters for World Medical Mission,” the article stated. “The senior Graham described his son’s rebellious youth and told how he returned to the fold, ‘Never dreaming but believing that God was going to do something with him some day. I believe God has given him unusual gifts that are growing all the time.’”
“It’s our prayer that this building, this property, will all be located for his glory, his power,” said Franklin Graham.
May 23, 1997
“The High Country’s first television station, Mountain Television Network, is now ‘on the air,’” stated a 1997 Watauga Democrat article titled “Mountain Television Network is on the air.”
“MTN local programming includes ‘The Morning Show’ with Tim Baxter and Bob Flanigan weekday mornings from 6 to 10. Now in its fifth year, the show is ‘live’ and features local news, weather and sports, along with features, in-studio guests, music videos and more,” the article stated.
“The rest of the Mountain Television Network’s programming is a blend of classic movies, including westerns, sitcoms, sport events and music programs from America One Television,” the article stated. “The new station is broadcasting from Boone and its primary focus will be on Watauga, Avery, Ashe, Wilkes and Caldwell counties.”
