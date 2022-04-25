Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 1, 1947
“Two Watauga County women, Mrs. Wayne Harmon and Mrs. Nora Broyhill, served on the grand jury in Watauga Superior Court last week, “ said a May 1, 1947, Watauga Democrat article. The article was titled, “Local women first to serve on grand jury; Watauga court sets state precedent in giving women places on grand jury.”
“North Carolina women had been precluded from jury duty until the constitutional amendment was adopted by the voters of the state last November. When the jury had completed its duties, the routine report, signed by J.E. Clay as foreman and Grady G. Moretz as secretary, was tendered the court, indicating the usual examination of buildings and records,” the article stated.
April 24, 1980
The following article is from an April 24, 1980, Watauga Democrat article titled “New Cult Worships Windmill.” In the article, Wooshies founders created a 15-minute long informational video as a parody of CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
“Cult worshippers in Boone? There sure are, and they are calling themselves the ‘Wooshies,’” the article stated.
“They believe there are powers to be gained from windmill worship, and they developed here locally with the development of the windmill,” the article stated. “The cult’s name, appropriately enough, is derived from the object of their adoration.”
“Their shrine is the wind generator turbine perched atop Howard’s Knob, a project of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Department of Energy, General Electric and Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation. But don’t be alarmed. These are not youthful believers camped at the windmill site. They only exist on tape. But nevertheless, they are known, and the news of their existence has reached as far away as France, Canada and Germany.”
“(Founder Kenn) Hochstetler has even received a picture from Germany that pictures a car with a ‘Wooshie’ bumper sticker on it,” the article stated.
“‘Most people think it’s humorous,” Hochstetler said, “and they’ve likened it to the idea of the mountaineers trying to pull the wool over the flatlanders. It’s really something that I think local folks have had a few smiles and laughs about and enjoyed … Everybody has heard something about the Wooshies.’”
April 27, 1987
“Work under way on $7.5 million shopping center,” read an April 27, 1987, headline in the Watauga Democrat.
“Three major stores and about 20 smaller shops will be a part of a new shopping center scheduled to open late this year, according to developer Woody Bunting of KBI Properties in Winston-Salem. New Market Centre is the name that has chosen for the $7.5 million canopy design shopping center which is currently under construction near the intersection of U.S. 421 and N.C. 194, Bunting said.
“The largest store in the complex will be a 54,000-square-foot Roses discount department store scheduled to open Nov. 4, according to Lois Williams, a real estate representative for Roses at its corporate offices in Henderson. The other Roses store at Watauga Village Shopping Center will remain open, she said.
Eckerd Drugs also will be one of the major stores in the new shopping center, according to Boone Town Planner Bryan Fleer, who said that the project ‘is a large development and will have a significant impact on the town.’ Bunting would not release the names of the other businesses already committed to the project ‘because leases are currently being negotiated,’ but he said they include a major grocery store and about half of the 20 smaller stores,” the article stated.
