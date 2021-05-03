Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 1, 1947
“Two Watauga County women, Mrs. Wayne Harmon and Mrs. Nora Broyhill, served on the grand jury in Watauga Superior Court last week, “ said a May 1, 1947, Watauga Democrat article. The article was titled, “Local women first to serve on grand jury; Watauga court sets state precedent in giving women places on grand jury.”
“North Carolina women had been precluded from jury duty until the constitutional amendment was adopted by the voters of the state last November. When the jury had completed its duties, the routine report, signed by J.E. Clay as foreman and Grady G. Moretz as secretary, was tendered the court, indicating the usual examination of buildings and records,” the article stated.
April 27, 1967
An article titled, “Whiskey law to affect Northwest” used information from the Winston-Salem Journal.
The new liquor law allowed possession and transportation up to one gallon of whiskey with the seal broken or unbroken; however, if the seal was broken the container could not be carried in the passenger seat. The law also allowed for possession and consumption in a person’s private residence, hotel, motel or any place of secondary residence, as well as possession and consumption “out of public view” on private property not open to the general public.
Possession was also allowed in establishments — including clubs of a social, recreational, patriotic or fraternal nature — of up to one gallon for each members, provided that “liquor is stored in lockers, none is mixed or sold by the bartender.” Permission could be granted for liquor in excess of one gallon by a person for a special occasion — such as a “social hour” at a home or hotel — if the person obtained a permit subjected to the rules and regulations of the state ABC Board.
“These provisions will apply in all 100 counties, whether wet or dry. The controversial liquor store at Blowing Rock makes all of Watauga County wet, although the people do not allow beer to be sold in the county. This will allow drinking in restaurants provided ABC permits are obtained, which is something the resort area of Blowing Rock has wanted for years,” according to the article.
April 27, 1987
“Work under way on $7.5 million shopping center,” read an April 27, 1987, headline in the Watauga Democrat.
“Three major stores and about 20 smaller shops will be a part of a new shopping center scheduled to open late this year, according to developer Woody Bunting of KBI Properties in Winston-Salem. New Market Centre is the name that has chosen for the $7.5 million canopy design shopping center which is currently under construction near the intersection of U.S. 421 and N.C. 194, Bunting said.
“The largest store in the complex will be a 54,000-square-foot Roses discount department store scheduled to open Nov. 4, according to Lois Williams, a real estate representative for Roses at its corporate offices in Henderson. The other Roses store at Watauga Village Shopping Center will remain open, she said.
Eckerd Drugs also will be one of the major stores in the new shopping center, according to Boone Town Planner Bryan Fleer,who said that the project ‘is a large development and will have a significant impact on the town.’ Bunting would not release the names of the other businesses already committed to the project ‘because leases are currently being negotiated,’ but he said they include a major grocery store and about half of the 20 smaller stores,” the article stated.
