Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Jan 4, 1940
Boone residents were without water on Jan. 2, 1940, the result of “thoughtless householders” who left faucets running through the previous night to prevent frozen pipes, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “’City water fails as mercury drops to season’s low.”
The drain on the water system was so weak that it froze in place. However, the cooperation of Appalachian State Teachers College in pumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water into the water system helped the town.
“By mid-afternoon, residents in the principal section of the town had water, but on some of the higher eminences in residential sections, water buckets were still bringing in enough of the fluid for cooking purposes,” the article stated.
The town then enacted an ordinance setting a $10 fine for leaving spigots running during the night. The town water system was thawed as of press time, but the system wouldn’t be in complete operation until the next thaw, the article stated.
Dec. 31, 1959
“Building in Boone was booming in 1959, according to Howard Cottrell, building inspector. Permits for nearly $500,000 of construction were issued by Cottrell during the year,” according to a Dec. 31, 1959, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“Permits for 17 new residences were included, at a total cost of $268,000, and additions to two homes for $3,500. Eight new business buildings and renovations at a cost of $158,000, and one new apartment house at $44,000 were also included. (The) total for all categories was $474,500. Cottrell said that this figure represented a gain over 1958, particularly in business building.
“Not included in the above figures was building and renovations at Appalachian State Teachers College. A new wing to East Hall Dormitory for women started last year, (and) was completed during 1959. It represented an expenditure of $525,000, according to Barnard Dougherty, college vice president,” the article stated.
The article also included information about a $360,000 renovation to the college’s power plant, and a $49,000 addition to the college library. These construction projects boosted the total among of capital projects in town to more than $1 million.
Jan. 3, 2000
A time capsule was buried on New Year’s Eve that was not to be reopened until 2050, according to a Watauga Democrat story titled “Time capsule captures snapshot for future.”
“Sesquicentennial coordinator Len Cone supervised the close of the county’s birthday festivities on Dec. 21, after which residents were invited to make their contributions to the capsule up until 5 p.m. Dec. 31,” the article stated.
Items such as 1999 editions of the Watauga Democrat, a cookbook, books and other personal items were included in the time capsule.
Elsewhere, filing for the 2000 elections began at 12 p.m. on Jan. 3 and no local problems were reported from the much-feared Y2K computer bug, according to Blue Ridge Energy.
Dec. 30, 2002
“It seems that Sheriff Mark Shook’s good deed of giving Christmas gifts to the children of jail inmates had an unexpected effect,” stated a Dec. 30, 2002, Watauga Democrat editorial titled “A good deed.”
“On Christmas Eve, approximately a dozen persons, who have been wanted for … various offenses, turned themselves in to be served with outstanding arrest warrants,” the editorial stated.
“Apparently they wanted in on the gift for their children as well. Fortunately the magistrates on duty assigned all but a couple of defendants unsecured bonds, so they did not have to spend Christmas in jail,” the editorial stated.
