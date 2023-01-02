Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.

Jan 4, 1940

Lindsay Taylor, Brenda Taylor

Lindsay Taylor (left) and twin sister Brenda Taylor (right) are Watauga High School graduates who were both competing in track and field at ivy league universities in December 1999.
Mayor Winkler shoveling

Boone Mayor Gordon Winkler shovels snow in front of City Hall, as shown in the Jan. 1, 1970, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
First baby of 2000

Mason Dwayne Bird, son of Dwayne and Stephanie Byrd of Burnsville, was born at 8:48 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2000, at Watauga Medical Center, weighing six pounds, 10 ounces. Dwayne was the first baby of 2000 in the county and arrived 17 days early after his mother experienced labor at Woodlands BBQ in Blowing Rock.

