Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.

March 19, 1959“When a Lees-McRae college sophomore student, James Mahan, of Charlotte, N.C., became disgusted with a pair of water skis he had purchased, he did something about it. He went to the family workshop and turned out a pair of skis from his own design,” stated an article from the March 19, 1959 edition of the Watauga Democrat. “From that moment of sudden decision, this college student has parlayed one pair of skis into a thriving business — a business which is easily paying his way through college.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.