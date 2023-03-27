A flyer advertising The Appalachian Roots Revival concert ran in the March 21, 2007 edition of the Watauga Democrat. The concert featured performances from folk and bluegrass musicians such as the Avett Brothers and Possum Jenkins.
“Mindy is a nearly week-old miniature Hereford calf born into the Tim Hodges family on Thursday, March 15,” read a caption from the March 21, 2007 edition of the Watauga Democrat. “The name Mindy is short for ‘Miss Mindlebrite,’ a character from the Andy Griffith television series.”
The Taylors pose with Boone Mayor Loretta Clawson alongside side service dog Phoebe.
A Boone child meets the Easter Bunny during an egg hunt, as shown in the March 24, 1989 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The Watauga High School Marching Band at Disney World in 1972.
This advertisement from a 1959 edition of the Watauga Democrat touts chinchilla raising as a clean, odorless and profitable hobby.
A flyer advertising The Appalachian Roots Revival concert ran in the March 21, 2007 edition of the Watauga Democrat. The concert featured performances from folk and bluegrass musicians such as the Avett Brothers and Possum Jenkins.
“Mindy is a nearly week-old miniature Hereford calf born into the Tim Hodges family on Thursday, March 15,” read a caption from the March 21, 2007 edition of the Watauga Democrat. “The name Mindy is short for ‘Miss Mindlebrite,’ a character from the Andy Griffith television series.”
Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 19, 1959“When a Lees-McRae college sophomore student, James Mahan, of Charlotte, N.C., became disgusted with a pair of water skis he had purchased, he did something about it. He went to the family workshop and turned out a pair of skis from his own design,” stated an article from the March 19, 1959 edition of the Watauga Democrat. “From that moment of sudden decision, this college student has parlayed one pair of skis into a thriving business — a business which is easily paying his way through college.”
Mahan began making water skis for his friends as a senior in high school, “a better product than any of the commercial skis on which they had ever skimmed across the water.”
According to the article, Mahan’s friends urged him to begin crafting boats to go along with his world-class skis.
“The one-man firm has built and sold several boats, all of which are as enthusiastically received as were his water skis,” stated the article.
Mahan planned to buy a larger workshop after graduation and continue to craft his water skis.
“The water skis which his new shop will produce will be distributed by a large Charlotte firm covering eight states. This is one college student who’s not waiting for graduation to make his mark on the world,” stated the article.
March 23, 1972“When the band director at Watauga High School learned of his band being invited to appear at Disney World near Orlando, Fla., he took it all in stride, as he has the numerous honors bestowed on the band since he began directing it seven years ago,” stated the March 23, 1972 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
According to the article, WHS was the first North Carolina High School to receive an invitation to perform at Walt Disney World.
“If Band Parents have their way, the 88-piece musical aggregation will appear at the new land of fantasy on May 19,” stated the article.
To fundraise for the trip, “the Band Parent’s offspring helped in the drive. They have held bake sales and such” to raise the money for the trip. They also held a pancake jamboree.
Band mother R. D. Hodges, Jr. said in the article, “We can’t let Mr. Strother and the band members down and I feel others will come forward to help.”
March 21, 2007Jim and Sue Taylor, a local couple-turned-dog-trainers and fundraisers, were featured in the March 21, 2007 edition of the WataugaDemocrat.
“The local couple serves as puppy trainers and board members for New Life Mobility Assistance Dogs, an organization that pairs people with disabilities with assistance dogs trained specifically for their needs,” stated the article.
Before participating with the service dog training program, Jim Taylor worked for 35 years with disabled children and adults, spending 10 of those years as a professor of special education.
“Through the program, a number of people have made lifelong, tail-wagging friends that help them through a range of day-to-day challenges, depending on the person’s disability, from carrying groceries to opening doors to answering phones.”
According to the article, the cost of these companion animals cost up to $10,000.
“The Taylors, residents of Deep Gap, realized many people cannot afford such a price, and the couple works overtime hosting fundraisers to help,” stated the article.
“Last year, the couple raised more than $5,000 by flipping pancakes after church services. Each fundraiser specifically benefits the individual seeking help with the fee. ‘We never hesitate to hold a dog back because we have not got the money from that person,’ Taylor said.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.