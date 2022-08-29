Richard Sparks, president and CEO of Watauga Medical Center; Council Main, treasurer of the Watauga Medical Center board of trustees; James Coffey, chair, Watauga County Commisioners; and Rocky Nelson, Watauga County manager receiving a check for the hospital in 2003.
Joyce Weaver Holder tends her garden after high rainfall in 2003.
File Photo
Members of WHS Student Council and other students sponsored a competition for their teachers, before the semester began in 1993
File Photo
File photo
Lee Rankin, three alpacas and Melinda rose celebrate a new partnership during the reopening of Rose’s shop in 2013.
File Photo
Jim Harmon presents a check for $4,000 to Compton Fortuna, executive director of the Hunger Health Coalition, on behalf of Blood, Sweat and Gears in 2013.
File photo
A southern Bell ad that appeared in a 1971 issue of the Watauga Democrat.
Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat
Aug. 23, 1993
In the Aug. 23, 1993 edition of the Watauga Democrat, an article titled “Only Chapel Hill City tops our kids’ SATs” briefed residents on Watauga students becoming one of the top counties for state wide testing scores.
Watauga County had an average test score of 945, which was only topped by Chapel Hill out of all 121 school systems in the state.
David Green, the superintendent of Watauga County schools at the time, credited the teachers for the improvement of the scores. Green was especially proud of the scores in verbal and math sections of the tests. Those scores had risen for four years at the time, and only eight other school systems could have said the same about their math scores.
In 1993, North Carolina ranked 48th in the nation in test scores.
Aug. 22, 2003
In an article titled, “County given final payment on hospital expansion project” in the Watauga Democrat from Aug. 22, 2003, the treasurer of the board trustees of Watauga Medical Center, Council Main and Richard Sparks, center president and CEO, presented a check for $308,340 to James Coffey for reimbursements to the bond payments on the 1975 bond issues.
The bond was issued in order to help the hospital expand from 80 beds to 147 beds. The lease was revised to enable the Medical Center to participate in additional new programs and facility improvements, according to the article.
Both the 1993 addition and the 1996 project were financed by bond obligations of the Watauga Medical Facility.
Aug. 21, 2013
Compliance checks from Boone Police Department resulted in more than four local bar employees being charged with providing alcohol to an underaged person, according to a Aug. 21, 2013 edition of the Watauga Democrat in an article “Alcohol compliance checks continued by Boone Police.”
Since Aug. 8 of 2013 to the time of the Aug. 21, 2013 article, Boone PD had visited multiple businesses and found four had provided alcohol to a person younger than 21 years of age.
Boone PD charged four people for selling malt beverages to underaged people. At the time of the article publishing, around 83 businesses had been checked and 16 out of the 83 provided alcohol to underaged people, according to the article.
Boone Police planned to continue the random checks throughout that year, the article stated.
