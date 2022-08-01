Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
July 28, 1980
“New Hospital Facilities are Dedicated Sunday” according to the July 28, 1980 published article of the Watauga Democrat. The article reported a celebration that took place after the Watauga County Hospital received funding to add new buildings to the ground.
Alfred Adams, Chairman of the board of trustees at the time, spoke on the history of the hospital at the ceremony. According to the article, Adams reflected on the growth of the hospital at the ceremony and recalled to a time when nurses were imported from the North Wilkesboro or Lenoir hospitals and were paid $50 a month plus room and board.
“Now,” Adams said in the article, “the hospital has grown from a 35-bed hospital, which opened in 1931 to the new 143-bed facility served by 36 doctors and a hospital staff of 386 people.” Adams then recognized the people who contributed to the growth of the hospital.
The keynote speaker at the event was Congressman James T. Broyhill. “Before we get started,” Broyhill said in the article, “someone had to have a dream. Today is a culmination of that dream.” Broyhill credited Adams and Virginia Gross, the hospital administrator, for their efforts in helping grow the hospital
Adams and Gross worked in Washington D.C. “pounding the heads of bureaucrats” for funding for the hospital, Broyhill said in the article.
July 30, 1990
In a July 30, 1990 article “Boone skateboarder critically injured” published in the Watauga Democrat, reports a young boy sent to intensive care after a skateboarding accident. The article reported that the boy riding his skateboard when there was a collision with a pickup truck on Teaberry Hills Road near Bamboo Road, east of Boone.
Trooper A.W. Kohles of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the investigator on the scene, said that the driver of a truck was headed up the hill on Teaberry Hills Road when he first saw the boy and two others heading toward him on skateboards.
The driver told Trooper Kohles that the boy was sitting on his skateboard appeared to be traveling at 25 to 20 mph and accelerating. The driver was allegedly traveling at 15 miles per hour when he first spotted the boys headed down the hill, and was nearly stopped when the boy was struck by the truck.
Trooper Kohles said that the boy was well into the lefthand lane of the road when the accident occurred. No charges from the accident were filed, according to the accident report.
July 30, 2000
“Sustainable Tourism Conference to focus on partnering” was an article published in the July 30, 2000, issue of the Watauga Democrat discusses the upcoming second Conference on Sustainable Tourism at the Broyhill Inn and Conference Center in Boone. “This year the conference will focus on ‘Partnering as a Process of Sustainable Development,’” according to the article.
Dr. David Jones of North Carolina Zoo was the anticipated keynote speaker of the event. Jones has worldwide experience and special interest in the links between conservation, natural resource management and rural economic development.
“Jones believes strongly that stewardship of natural resources will only succeed if people come to understand the links between their well being, the economy and the environment,” a spokesperson for the conference said in the article.
The track of the public policy at the time gave elected official and planners the opportunities to understand blending environmental preservation and tourism through case studies.
