Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 30, 1939
Electricity in rural Watauga County became a reality on March 28, as 90 miles of transmission lines were energized at 9 a.m., according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “Ninety miles R.E.A. lines energized in Watauga area.”
The lines brought power from Duke Power Company to Perkinsville, described then as a suburb of Boone.
“Mr. Harry Dewar, REA engineer, states that the entire project will be energized within the next two weeks and electric current made available to 1,000 farmers residing near the 183-mile line,” the article stated.
More than 40 Wataugans already wired their homes through the REA loan fund provided for the purpose. The article stated that $24,000 had been spent on the project.
March 29, 1993
Eric Carle, author and illustrator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” spoke at a reading and language arts event at Appalachian State University, according to the March 29, 1993 edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“The afternoon includes an exhibition of Carle’s original book illustrations and his lecture. Carle wrote and illustrated ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ among others,” stated the article.
The event also included lectures from illustrator Gail Haley as well as children’s book authors Sarah Borders and Alice Naylor.
“Late afternoon sessions include a tour of Carle’s exhibit at the Quality Inn, the Beulah Campbell Collection of Children’s Book Art at the Appalachian Cultural Museum and the Gail E. Haley Museum on the Culture of Childhood in Room 01 Edwin Duncan Hall on campus.
“A reception for Carle and an authorgraph session with Carle, Ms. Haley, Ms. Borders, and Ms. Naylor will also be held,” stated the article.
March 29, 2010
The 9th annual Grown-Up Spelling Bee was hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and drew 22 teams, according to an article in the March 29, 2010, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“Before the spelling began, participants were encouraged to purchase from the Bee Bucks bodega. One Bee Buck could buy a team’s re-entry after a misspelled word during round one, thus avoiding the bee’s guillotine,” stated the article.
This event benefited the Watauga Chapter of Imagination Library, “which aims to put a book in the hands of every child from birth to 5 years old.”
“It was the veteran team of the Grand Old Broads who came out winners, correctly spelling ‘ineluctable.’ The Grand Old Broads have participated in the Adult Spelling Bee, each year with a different theme. This year’s theme was Bee-wildered, or disorganized. The team members were Glenda Hubbard, Pat Wilkie, Linda Lonon and Susan Miller,” stated the article.
The event raised enough money to purchase 500 books, and was sponsored by High Country Bank with additional sponsorship by Blue Ridge Horse Promotions, Bella’s Restaurant, Vidalia’s Restaurant and Galileo’s Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.