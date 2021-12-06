Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 11, 1941
“U.S. Is At War With Japan” read the top headline in the Watauga Democrat on Dec. 11, 1941. The article, with a dateline of Dec. 8, read, “America declared war on Japan today after that nation’s air bombers had dealt the navy the severest blow in its history and inflicted losses which raised the harsh possibility that the Japanese fleet may now enjoy a temporary superiority in the Pacific.”
A resolution was passed by the Chamber of Commerce of Boone, stating, “We recognize the gravity of our position and our responsibility as a nation in view of our natural resources and wealth ... we pledge to our government anything and everything at our command in her prosecution of this war to the end that this threat to civilization shall be removed from the earth.”
According to the newspaper, some local merchants were planning a bonfire to burn Japanese-made toys and trinkets.
Dec. 6, 1959
“The Daniel Boone Inn, located in Bingham home on Hardin Street and specializing in home cooking and home-style serving, will open Sunday...” stated a Dec. 3, 1959, Watauga Democrat article, “Daniel Boone Inn To Open.”
“The old Bingham home has been completely renovated and the owners of the inn state that they will cater to parties, clubs and others interested in eating good home cooking,” the article stated.
Dec. 5, 1988
The spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV, resulted in then-Appalachian State University Chancellor John Thomas approving the sale of condoms in men’s and women’s restrooms, becoming the first state university to do so, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “Thomas backs condom sales.”
Thomas noted that he had heard opposition to the idea, but that he made his decision based on medical concerns and what he thought was best for the student population.
“The object is not to promote promiscuity or to shock the sensibilities of those opposed to the project,” Thomas told the App State Board of Trustees, according to the article.
The article stated that condoms had been available at no charge at the student health center, but student leaders said many of their fellow students were embarrassed to ask for them.
“It may not be popular, but it could save some lives,“ BOT Chairman Richard Davis was quoted as saying.
An independent contractor would install the machines, with the profits returned to the university to provide educational programs and materials on STDs.
Dec. 3, 1999
“The town of Boone’s Project Impact wants every citizen to be prepared for Y2K,” stated an article in the Dec. 3, 1999, Watauga Democrat titled “Y2K Bulletin.”
“Y2K is a technology problem, or bug. It may impact machines, cars, ventilation systems, elevators and security systems. No one knows what problems may occur, how widespread they may be, or how long they may last,” the article stated.
“Y2K problems will most likely occur on Dec. 31, 1999/Jan. 1, 2000,” the article stated.
“Prepare as you would for a winter storm,” the article stated. “Two reasons, the impacts for Y2K will probably be similar to events that occur during winter storms and second, we may actually have a winter storm on Dec. 31,1999/Jan. 1, 2000,” the article stated.
