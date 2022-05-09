May 17, 1945
In a May 17, 1945, it was reported in an article headlined “Watauga County War Loan Effort Off to Good Start,” it was reported that the “Seventh War Loan campaign got off to a rather good start in Watauga County this week … Members of the war savings staff gathered at a dinner at the Gateway Cafe last Friday and finished perfecting the organization, laying plans for a vigorous campaign to sell the $175,000 in government securities, and everyone will be given an opportunity to invest.”
“We are entering a critical period in the war and in the history of the nation. As we move toward total victory over our last enemy, demands for equipment will increase, and the needs of the army and navy will become increasingly greater,” said Clyde R. Greene, chairman, in the article.
In the same issue, it was reported that “Sugar for home canning purposes will be issued on the basis of current needs, but not to exceed a maximum of 15 pounds per person, Gordon H. Winkler, chairman of the Watauga War Price and Rationing Board said.
May 1, 1972
“In Watauga County, for home owners and for apartment dwellers alike, housing costs have been on an upward spiral in the last ten years, the figures show,” according to an article in the May 1, 1972, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The home owners in the local area — there are 4,759 of them — have been confronted with bigger and bigger bills for fuel, repairs, taxes and the like.
For the 1,755 families who are living in rental units, costs have been zooming similarly. They have seen their rents rise from a median of $41 a month to $84 in the last ten years. This is exclusive of the cost of utilities and fuel.
For half of them, the rents have been lower than those contract amounts and, for the other half, higher.
The facts and figures are from data compiled by the Commerce Department in connection with the latest Census of Housing,” according to the article.
April 25, 1986
“Today was the first time in 37 years that beer and wine could legally be purchased in the town of Boone,” according to an article in an April 25, 1986, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
At 9 this morning Alcohol Law Enforcement agents Stewart Cook and Timothy Swain distributed 31 permits to sell beer and wine to store owners and managers at the police training room at the Boone Police Department.
Cook instructed retailers to display their permits in prominent places near cash registers and state and federal licenses. He reminded them of the consumption age for beer and unfortified wine, which is 19 and soon to be 21, and the consumption age for fortified wine, which is 21.”
