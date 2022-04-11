Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
April 2, 1984
“What’s bigger than a breadbox, holds up to $300 of candy, soda, chips, cigarettes and coffee and is worth $15 billion to the national economy?” A vending machine, an April 2, 1984, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The article stated that these machines actually add up a lot of money. The assistant administrator of the Watauga County Hospital said that their vending machines bring in $40,000 a year.
The successful vending machine business requires a routeman, “someone who restocks the machines with fresh products, fills up the empty slots and orders new inventory.”
“Boone had roughly a dozen men driving the Coca Cola, Pepsi, Lance and Tom’s trucks,” the article stated.
Moretz, who handled the Tom’s route in Boone, said that his 116 stops bring in a gross income between $2,200 and $2,400 a week.
Moretz said that there was once an incident involving a raccoon. The little guy snuck into one of the machines, got stuck, and ate four or five bags of potato chips. Needless to say, the raccoon did not pay.
April 8, 1994
Students in Watauga County participated in a ride-along program with the Boone Police Department, according to an article in an April 8, 1994, edition of the Watauga Democrat. This was the second eight-week program that allowed students to ride along with on-duty police officers as long as there was no danger involved.
The program was meant to provide a better understanding of how law enforcement works, as well as to improve the relationship between the police and teenagers.
The students also visited a medium-security prison in Morganton.
April 7, 2004
Mike “Flip” McFadden, a programmer at Appstate.net, considered himself a scientist of sorts, according to an April 7, 2004, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
He used his skills, and the scientific method, to bring back the internet back to customers who were without it for two and a half hours.
He formulated a hypothesis: that an old router in the network split a section of users in two, with half receiving internet and half not.
To solve this issue, he leased an IP address from the connected users and tried to access the internet from his unconnected computer to determine that the router was at fault.
After experimenting, his hypothesis was proven correct, according to the article.
The problem arose when Appstate.net installed new software for its “Broadband for Everyone” plan.
After phase one was complete, anyone who had a network access card could access free wireless internet from WiFi hotspots around the town.
“This utopian theory would yield little profit.” At this point, six WiFi hotspots had already been established around the town of Boone as sort of a teaser, said Jim Hollis, president and CEO of IBC Wireless.
He also said that there was a market potential for 100 hotspots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.