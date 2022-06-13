Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
July 5, 1951
“Last minute plans for the tuberculosis survey in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties are now being completed,” according to an article in the July 5, 1951, edition of the Watauga Democrat. The article was titled, “Mass chest X-ray survey begins here on Saturday: results to be mailed to participants within three weeks.”
“The first of the mobile units used in the survey will arrive in Boone July 5. The units will be traveling over these counties from July 7 through Aug. 8, X-raying all persons over 15 years of age,” according to the article.
“One mobile unit will be located on Main Street in Boone in front of the Fabric Shop throughout the whole survey. Of the two other moving buses coming into the county at the same time, one will be set up at Cove Creek on the high school grounds, later moving to Valle Crucis.
“Every person over 15 ought to be X-rayed even though he may been X-rayed two years ago when the last survey was made, or even more recently. If for any reason X-rays are not readable, an individual will be asked to return for a retake. Followups will begin in about three weeks,” the article stated.
June 24, 1971
“The idea of a tri-county jail to serve Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties was sanctioned by the Ashe and Watauga commissioners at a meeting last Thursday night (June 17),” according to a June 24, 1971, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“The location of the jail would be decided by the jail placement committee, all counties have given the project approval, it was noted. It would most likely be located centrally, according to geographic and population needs,” the article stated.
“Jackson said that if Alleghany declined to join Ashe and Watauga, then the town counties together could build a jail. The cost of the project, Jackson added, would be shared by the three counties ... on a percentage basis and based on total population in each of the counties,” according to the article.
June 19, 2000
A front-page article in the June 19, 2000, edition of the Watauga Democrat was titled “Deal sought with ASU” and detailed an agreement between Appalachian State and the town of Boone by which the university would pay the town a sum per year in lieu of property taxes for the new “University Courtyard” student housing development on N.C. 105 — which is now known as University Highlands.
“Ambling Development Co. of Valdosta, Ga., continues to progress the construction of the $27.5 million, 240-unit, 768-bedroom apartment complex,” the article stated. In a public-private partnership, Ambling would manage the property under the umbrella of the nonprofit ASU Housing Corporation.
And another front-page spread provided photos and details of the Holmes Convocation Center at App State which was still under construction. The first official event inside the convocation center was scheduled to be the High Country Festival, a three-day crusade hosted by Franklin Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham and leader of Boone-based Samaritan’s Purse.
