Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
June 20, 1984
“Alfred Adams remembers when the first automobile came to Watauga County and later how he could tell just by the sound whose car was passing on the road and which member of a family was driving it,” an article in a June 20, 1984, edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
“The past is gone,” the article stated. “Boone no longer is a homogeneous village made up of the descents of the original settlers. Today ‘outsiders’ make up a large part of the population. Boone and Watauga County are rapidly joining the American economic mainstream. Economic diversification and development have brought property to the mountains.”
“And yet, a deep tension lies beneath Boone’s quickening exterior: its tourist industry, its farm communities, its university, its factories,” the article stated. “No one group can shape the destiny of Boone, but because of the friction between the natives and the newcomers there is too little friendly discussion of the choices townspeople could make for the future of the community.”
According to the article, the heart of the stalemate in Boone politics was the conflict between individual property rights and the democratic right to ask the community to conform to certain standards of land use.
“In this town it’s a kind of a no win situation,” Gary Willis, a chairman of the town planning board in the 1970s, said in the article. “Say there’s a vacant property. If someone buys that and wants to make the highest and best use, he may want to build an apartment. But the person on the other side of that lot may have a single family residence where he’s lived for 30 years. That person doesn’t want an apartment next door. Now, who do you make angry?”
According to the article, Watauga Sheriff James “Red” Lyons, on the other hand, was well placed to articulate the fears and frustrations of many of the old-time residents. Not only was he a native of the county, he heard complaints to the sheriff’s department about newcomers and their occasional ignorance of local custom.
“One of the biggest hang-ups of the people here about outside people buying up lots and farms is that they want to go sightseeing all over everyone’s land, but a lot of new people go and post their own land,” Lyons said in the article. “People moving in should have some respect.”
“I’m a firm believer that if you acquire a piece of property and worked hard, you should have a right to say what you want to do with it,” Lyons said in the article. “The old-timers here in Watauga who have worked hard for their land, these are our forefathers. They’re no dummies, they’ve taken pretty good care of it and we ought to respect their wishes.”
According to the article, a serious problem in the county at the time had been tremendous pressure for farm owners to sell their land to outside real estate developers.
“Still, Lyons concedes that improvements such as building inspections have come about because of the tide of population that has moved to the county,” the article stated. “Any student of Watauga County history sees that without the influence of the largest economy ‘down the mountain’ Boone would still be a town without opportunity.”
According to the article, statistical evidence from the census and the town planning board had shown a rate of growth in Boone as fast as any city in the state and that the population had increased 30 percent since 1980.
“In 10 or 15 years I look for the population to be as much again as it is right now,” Lyons said in the article. “And I see a lot of problems heading our way.”
June 15, 1994
“Imagine what Boone was like a few thousand years ago,” an article in a June 15, 1994, edition of the Watauga Democrat asked. “Grassy Hills, abundant with wild game and flowing rivers. The only thing missing was the tourists, right? Wrong.”
According to the article, evidence found during the most recent of many archeological digs in Watauga County, tourists passed through Boone maybe as far back as 12,000 years ago.
“Students in Dr. Tom Whyte’s archaeological field school class from App State have been digging at a site in Boone, one of the few remaining vacant lots that has not been developed,” the article stated. “On that site, just off Blowing Rock Road, they have found what Whyte says is clear evidence of a prehistoric campsite.”
“Everything we’ve found here suggests a temporary camp,” Whyte said in the article. “These prehistoric campers were groups of nomadic hunters and gatherers, he added.”
“Even thousands of years ago, the Boone valley was a natural migration route through the mountains, and many different people stopped here on their way along these routes,” the article stated.
According to the article, Whyte said that humans all have the same requirements for living, which include high ground with good views of the surrounding terrain and nearby sources of food and water.
“And now, thousands of years later, ASU students and amateur archaeologists from the community have been hard at work trying to uncover the past,” the article stated. “Buried only inches beneath the surface are telltale signs of prehistory. To the casual observer, they may look like simple chips of flint, but to the experienced observer they are evidence of prehistoric hunters efforts at sharpening his spear points or making a sharp tool for scraping and preparing animal hides.”
“Some items found by the field school participants are more obviously important,” the article stated. “Spear and arrow tops, the base of a stone knife, and well-handled rock scrapers provide insights to the lifestyles of the people who visited this area thousands of years before Jesus Christ was born.”
“And ever more interesting, Whyte said, is the fact that many of the items recovered at the site are made from materials not found naturally in this area,” the article stated. “Some came from farther into Tennessee and southwestern Virginian and some fragments were apparently brought up from the Piedmont.”
“It’s kind of neat to see these non-native materials in tools here because it helps us trace their migration pattern,” Whyte said in the article.
June 25, 2004
“On July 1, Al Alschuler will start a 1,000-mile, hand-powered tricycle ride from Wilmington,” as reported in a June 25, 2004, edition of the Watauga Democrat. “Why, you might ask? Some say it’s crazy, others say it’s to feel young again. As Alschuler sees it, it’s about ‘giving a middle finger to old age.”
“Five years ago, Alschuler, 65, set out on a bicycle trek across the nation,” the article stated. “He made it to Mississippi when his knee went out. The injury forced Alschuler to cut his trip short, and he hitchhiked his way back to Boone, where he teaches at Appalachian State University’s college of education.”
“Unable to peddle a bicycle anymore, Alschuler was not to be discouraged,” the article stated. “Instead, he improvised. He found a hand-powered tricycle manufacturer in British Columbia, Canada. Such human-powered vehicles, as they’re called, are typically used by paraplegics.”
“I looked at the design, talked to him on the phone and it’s a very considerate design,” Alschuler said in the article.
According to the article, the trike cost $2,000, which “was the easy part.”
“Since it’s hand-powered, the difficult part is the strenuous effort it takes to operate the trike, particularly on uphill runs,” the article stated. “Conditioning for the journey would take some time, and field practice was not possible during the winter months.”
“I knew it was going to be primarily arms, so I was doing a lot of stuff with weights, and push-ups and pull-ups,” Alschuler said in the article. “When the snow finally left, I got out on the tricycle and decided to train just on hills.”
According to the article, the trike operates similarly to a bicycle, only the roles are reversed. Alschuler steers with his feet and pedals with his hands, and will be doing so for an expected 24 days he’s set aside for the trip. The article stated Alschuler expected to travel between 50 to 60 miles per day.
“Alschuler will have to endure what he refers to as ‘The Three H’s of Triking Hell,” which are 90 plus degree heat, 100 percent humidity and steep hills,” the article stated. “Alschuler will first face the heat and humidity when starting in Wilmington and will take back roads to progress further north, where he’ll encounter the third H: Hills. In fact, the last leg of the trip is a steep, winding seven mile road that leads to his son’s house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.