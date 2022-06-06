Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
June 3, 1974
The June 3, 1974, issue of Watauga Democrat brought news that the Boone Junior Woman’s Club (the predecessor to today’s Boone Service League) planned to finance a children’s playground in the county’s new recreation complex called the “Tot Lot.”
The Daniel Boone wagon train from North Wilkesboro to Boone would be discontinued, the newspaper reported, due to a lack of camping sites. Clyde R. Greene helped to originate the train in 1963 with the help of the Southern Appalachian Historical Society. It was part of the area’s observance of the Carolina Tercentenary Celebration.
“In recent years problems have developed in finding camping sites and routes, but interest has remained high,” the article stated. “Last year 72 wagons and 200 horseback riders participated.”
“Save Old Courthouse,” read the headline of a “King Street” editorial by Rob Rivers, publisher of the Watauga Democrat. “Avery County is to be commended upon current restoration of its 62-year-old courthouse, the highest east of the Mississippi River and built from the same plans as the Watauga facility, erected 8 years earlier,” Rivers wrote.
June 10, 1988
“Representatives from Watauga County outnumbered those from Asheville by a 9-to-1 margin at a public hearing in that city Wednesday concerning the potential location of new kidney dialysis stations in one of the two areas,” stated an article in the June 10, 1988, edition of the Watauga Democrat. The Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis center in Boone opened the following year in June 1989.
“Twenty-seven Wataugans — including Watauga County Hospital Administrator Virginia Groce, Assistant Administrator Richard Sparks, Boone Mayor Larry Keeter, Boone Town Manager L.D. Hagaman Jr., Appalachian State University Chancellor John Thomas, four dialysis patients, local doctors and other concerned citizens — attended and spoke at the hearing, held in the auditorium at the public library at Pack Square in downtown Asheville.
“Only three representatives of the Asheville Kidney Center attended the hearing.
“ ... Groce said in her opening statement that the hospital had attempted to gain approval for a dialysis facility as early as 1977, and according to the results of the feasibility study, a facility in Boone could run at a positive cash flow due to the unique location and rugged terrain of the area.
“A dialysis center is certainly needed in Boone. Our roads are hazardous enough in good weather and can become downright impassable in snow and icy conditions,” Groce said in the article, referring to area patients having to travel elsewhere for treatment.
“Many patients find the transportation and accessibility problem to be so great that they are forced to move off the mountain in the winter, she said, adding that potential tourists and seasonal residents frequently telephone the hospital before coming to the area to find out if dialysis is available nearby,” the article stated.
June 9, 2000
The June 9, 2000, cover story in the Watauga Democrat was headlined “New asphalt permit in the works: Plant would be set up in the ETJ area.” Details were reported on an asphalt plant permit application for land at 5605 Bamboo Road, the location of Radford Quarries.
“According to Tom Mather, (North Carolina) Division of Air Quality public information officer, the agency received an application last week from Boone Asphalt Company for a hot-mix asphalt plant with a maximum 100,000 tons per year capacity,” the article states.
The applicant and company president, Danny Cecile, requested a public hearing on the application. A county-wide moratorium on polluting industries was in effect until April 2001, the article states.
While the asphalt plant on Bamboo Road did not occur, Cecile and Radford subsidiary Appalachian Materials are currently trying to build an asphalt plant on Rainbow Trail Road.
Also in the issue, the widening of Hardin Street to five lanes was about to start later in the month.
