Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Nov. 26, 1953
“As the nation today observed the installation of its 50,000th telephone, a total of 1,100 telephones were in service in Boone,” stated a Nov. 26, 1953, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“North Carolina has 690,000 of the U.S.’s telephones, including 395,000 Southern bell telephones and about 295,000 operated by 57 other telephone companies in the state,” according to the article.
The article quoted Southern Bell Telephone Company Manager H.M. Inabinet as saying, “Telephone progress here in Boone is symbolic of communications progress through the nation. The number of telephones here has more than doubled since 1948, and the number continues to increase. The heavy demand for more telephone service that we have experienced in North Carolina and Boone has been felt throughout the nation.”
“A building is now under construction on East King Street that will house the modern dial system which will be placed in service in March 1954,” the article stated.
Nov. 22, 1973
Two articles in the Nov. 22, 1973, edition of the Watauga Democrat discuss oil shortages and New River Light and Power calling for conservative use of energy during an “energy crisis.”
One article stated that there was an anticipated 10 to 20 percent reduction of fuel oil and kerosene in the area. Area fuel companies had advertised a message stating, “Your Watauga County fuel dealers are deeply concerned about the shortage of kerosene and fuel oil ... some people in Watauga County could be without heat this winter.” The article estimated that 923 homes had new hookups but were not on electrical heat and power.
The second article noted that New River Light and Power — serving Appalachian State University and the town of Boone — planned to cut out surplus street lighting “until the energy crisis is diminished.” New River Light and Power customers were going to be asked to convert to little electric heaters to conserve oil.
“North Carolina has been placed in the category of being one of the few areas in the South to receive a major portion of its power through water and coal generation,” stated Grant Ayers of New River Light and Power in the article.
Nov. 24, 2003
Fifty High Country-grown Christmas trees from Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties were being shipped to the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, which was stationed in Iraq.
Fraser firs were recommended by state forestry experts because of their durability and physical characteristics, the newspaper reported.
In other news, the Blowing Rock Stage Company was featured by the Wall Street Journal and Southern Living magazine. The Blowing Rock Stage Company was founded in the mid-80s and continued until 2009, according to media reports.
