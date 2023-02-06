Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 3, 1972
“Students from NCA&T University and from Appalachian State walked a mile in each others shoes last week. Because of it, they believe they’re better students with a better degree of human understanding,” stated an article in the Feb. 3, 1972, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The project, originated by the department of physical education at App State, had three PE majors from each school trade places for a week, including their academic schedules and roommates.
The article also stated that a major focus of the program was to immerse students enrolled in schools with little diversity in the culture of the other school.
“‘I’m seeing a whole new way of teaching physical education up here,” said A&T senior Charlies Delaney in the article. “At our school, the professors teach the subject. Here they teach the students how to teach it to others. It’s a different bag, and I think it’s done me good to see a technique oriented department in action.”
“Junio Osceloa Hicks didn’t like the social offerings of Appalachian’s locale, but he did like ASU’s new varsity gym. ‘Everything is so compact and controlled. It makes the learning process easier. We’re making plans at A&T for a new gym, and I’m taking back ideas from what I’ve seen here,’” said another A&T exchange student.
According to the article, this exchange was the first of many to engage students in other college campuses.
Feb. 1, 1989
“A handful of folks get together at a local church one Saturday morning a month to perform a modern day miracle. They transform garbage into potatoes to feed the multitudes,” stated an article in the Feb. 1, 1989, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
The article stated that in 1988, a Sunday school class at Boone United Methodist recycled enough material to purchase more than 30,000 pounds of potatoes to distribute to needy families across the United States.
“The class raised $1,100 last year through its recycling efforts and donated the money to the Potato Project, a mission of the Society of St. Andrew, an outreach of the Methodist church. The project uses donated money to pay farmers to bag and ship potatoes to food banks in 46 states, Hathaway said. These are potatoes that would have been destroyed because they did not meet government standards and for size and appearance. Two Methodist ministers initiated the Potato Project in 1982 to distribute the rejected potatoes and help feed the nation’s hungry,” stated the article.
The article also detailed the town of Boone’s attempt to involve more citizens in recycling, citing limited landfill operations as the reason for their efforts.
Jan. 31, 2007
“Surveys were conducted this month to count the number of flying squirrels, a North Carolina endangered species, at Grandfather Mountain,” stated an article in the Jan. 31, 2007, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Five squirrels were discovered, tagged and released during the course of the survey. According to the Grandfather Mountain naturalist at the time, Jesse Pope, this was fantastic news.
“‘Finding five is good and we are even more excited because one of the females found might have been pregnant,’ said Pope.”
The article stated that 165 total squirrel boxes were installed in trees lining the various hiking trails on Grandfather.
“Grandfather Mountain is located in the most southern part of the squirrels’ range. This is why surveying the population on Grandfather is so important. A decrease in numbers would be a red flag that perhaps the animal’s range is getting smaller.
“The Southern Flying Squirrel is very commonly found in this area and is a third smaller in size than the Northern variation. That is why measuring the back foot of the squirrels found on the trail let researchers know which flying squirrel they had found.
“Surveys of Northern Flying Squirrels on Grandfather Mountain have been going on for more than 10 years. The records from these trips are allowing the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to have a better understanding of a population estimate for the animal in Western North Carolina,” stated the article.
