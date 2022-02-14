Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 17, 1949
“A one-hundred gallon steam distillery, located in the Boone Fork section, was seized and destroyed in a raid by local and federal agents Sunday evening, according to 1949 Watauga Democrat article titled “Liquor plant seized Sunday.”
“The plant, which had undoubtedly been in operation Sunday, was still warm when the raiders arrived.
“Vasts containing from 2,500 to 3,000 gallons of mash, ready for distillation were cut, and 15 gallons of whiskey destroyed. The operators of the plant were not apprehended.
“Chief Deputy Church, Police Chief Vern Greene and officers of the A.T.U. at North Wilkesboro, participated in the raid. Officers had known the location of the still since Friday, and chose a time when they thought it most likely the operators could be caught,” according to the article.
Feb. 13, 1969
“We’re not ready yet ... but we’ll come anyway,” quoted an article in 1969 titled, “New fire department has seen service already.”
“This must be the cry of the newly organized Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department. They aren’t officially answering calls yet but they’ve been pressed into service twice recently.
“Their first call was two weeks ago when they were called to squelch a chicken coop blaze at the home of Blanch Cooper. The chicken house burned down but an adjacent shed only a few feet away was saved along with the Cooper residence.
“Last Friday, a 71-year-old house belonging to retired Welfare Director Dave Mast escaped serious damage because of quick fire department action. A fire in that house on Hodges Gap Road began in the fire place and burned in the wall,” according to the article.
“Though this newly-organized group just wasn’t ready to handle the situation, they did and it’s a promising start.
“The department now has at least 40 members and is beginning training courses taught by members of the Lenoir Fire Department. The 42-hour course is in beginning firefighting,” the article stated.
Feb. 12, 1981
A sudden rise in gas prices of 10-18 cents in Watauga County was the subject of a Watauga Democrat story titled “Prices rising at gas pumps.”
“By Wednesday, motorists were having difficulty finding gas for less than $1.30 a gallon, and prices on some premium grades of gasoline were nearing $1.50,” the article stated.
The popular theory for the rise in prices had to do with then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s move to deregulate domestic oil prices, while others thought prices would go up anyway.
Despite the price hikes, supplies were plentiful, the article stated.
Ongoing snowfall led to a total of 1,297 phone calls to the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce in January, the Watauga Democrat stated.
“The proof is in the phone bill,” said then-chamber executive director Sue Wilmoth.
In addition 2,230 more calls came in to the two toll-free lines handled by the N.C. High Country Host, which is contracted by the chamber to answer questions about the area.
“A number of calls are about skiing prices, weather, roads conditions, lodging, lessons, ski conditions and transportation,” the article stated.
Wilmoth said she expected the winter season to break the previous record of estimated skiers of half a million, set in 1978.
