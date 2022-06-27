Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
June 28, 1951
“Watauga County is the first county in the state to file an application for the establishment of a rural fire department in co-operation with the State Department of Conservation and Development under legislation enacted by the recent General Assembly,” reported a June 28, 1951, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“Mr. Clyde Greene, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, has informed George Ross, director of the Department of Conservation and Development, that Watauga County wishes to establish a rural department.
The law passed by the General Assembly is nothing new, but merely an extension of the fire prevention and control program under the Department of Conservation and Development which is already in effect.
Under this law the counties are authorized to contract with the Department for the establishment of a rural department. The authorities then submit a proposal to the counties under the general fire protection program.
If the program is carried out, tanks of perhaps 150 gallons pulled by cars would be stationed at strategic points throughout the county to answer fire alarms.”
June 24, 1991
A June 24, 1991, article in the Watauga Democrat titled “Tears, cheers greet returning Guard unit,” documented the return of the 1451st Transportation Company of the U.S. Army National Guard. Earlier editions of the Watauga Democrat explained that the company had been stationed at Fort Bragg as a military support unit.
“It was a lot like when the soldiers left on Dec. 2.
“There were people lining the streets. There were lots of flags and yellow ribbons; there were tears, but Saturday the tears were accompanied by smiles because everyone knew where they were going this time. The 1451st had come home.
“The people of Watauga County have really shown their true color in coming out and supporting our men, and they’ve been supporting our people ever since they left here,” said Watauga County Sheriff Red Lyons in the article. Lyons had escorted the convoy from the Wilkes County line to the National Guard Armory in Boone.
“Lyons said that from the time the first truck came across the Wilkes County line until the convoy reached the armory, people were lined up along roads and streets, waving flags and ribbons and cheering the soldiers.
“This is one of the highlights in my service as sheriff of this county, he said in the article, “to see these boys and ladies coming back into Watauga County. We didn’t have a casualty; they all look healthy, and everybody’s happy to get back.
“(Joseph W. Dean, secretary of the N.C. Department of Crime Control and Public Safety) said the effort in the Middle East was not just an effort on the part of the U.S. Army, but a combined effort of all U.S. military forces.
“Maj. General Nathaniel Robb, adjutant general of the N.C. National Guard, told the soldiers, “You are a good and proper example of what is good and proper about America,” according to the article. The general said his personal memories of the time would include the praise the unit received each time the support operations at Fort Bragg were mentioned.
“He said the 1451st went the ‘extra mile’ and put in the extra effort to help returning soldiers,” the article stated.
une 22, 2001
“Downtown Boone is one restaurant lighter, at least for a week or so, after Mike and Willy’s Sports Café closed its doors this week,” according to a June 22, 2001, article in the Watauga Democrat.
The restaurant had been rumored to be closing for months, but no formal announcement was ever made before the closing.
The Howard Street building that housed Mike and Willy’s won’t be out of service for long. Betty Austin, owner of Mountain House Pancakes and Waffles, has leased the building, and will be opening a new restaurant on June 28.
According to the manager, Mike Marlow, the restaurant will be called Boone Docks.
Marlow said the inside of the restaurant will not be drastically changed. The video games and pool tables will still be in place, as will the big-screen televisions.”
