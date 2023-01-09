Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Jan. 1, 1925
A headline featured on the front page of the Jan. 1, 1925, edition of the Watauga Democrat read that “3,000 rats killed by Watauga boys.” Per the article, the “Business houses of the city awarded cash prizes to winners in the relentless warfare on pests.” As of the end of December, an estimated 2, 701 rats had been killed, with Dewey Bingham of Rutherwood emerging as the winner.
According to the newspaper, “Bingham collected 360 tails and won a prize of $10 in gold given by the Watauga County Bank.” According to the Watauga Democrat, the contest was put on by “county agents” who hoped that the next year’s campaign would kill “10,000 rats.”
Jan. 11 , 1945
The Jan. 11, 1945, edition of the Watauga Democrat brought word that the last venue for beer in Boone had been denied the license needed to operate. According to the article, Ruth’s Place, a cafe owned by Ruth Bare, was refused a beer license by Mayor Gordan H. Winkler and the board of alderman, “thus closing the last outlet for the foamy beverage” in the city.
The article stated that the board’s refusal to issue the license was “based on legal grounds.” According to the Watauga Democrat, the event marked the first time since 1933 that no beer was available in Boone.
Jan 1, 1970
The 1970s opened with Watauga County finally clearing 16-18 inches of snow that had blanketed the county over Christmas, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled titled “Highway Forces Battle Gales To Open Roads.”
“Piles of snow along King Street in Boone sharply curtailed midtown activity (Dec. 27) after stores opened for post-Christmas business,” the article stated. “Town crews went to work through (the night of Dec. 28) and had several piles of snow cleared out for near-normal business activity Monday.
Dale Blevins of the Watauga State Highway Commission office told the Watauga Democrat that 83 men worked through the five-day period to clear the snow. The men split shifts so that road equipment was working 24 hours a day.
The black roads and white hills meant that thousands of skiers flocked to the area as most ski mountains were opening for the first time of the season.
“Reports from area slopes recorded record crowds on (Dec. 25-26) and although a soft snow and wind made skiing difficult, most reported good crowds on (Dec. 27-28).”
Jan. 3, 1997
Watauga County welcomed in the new year with more residents than before. At 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of the new year in Watauga County was delivered at Watauga Medical Center.
“Zachary Taylor is the 7 pound, 3 ounce addition to Teresa and Chris Taylor’s family,” an article in the Jan. 3, 1997 edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
Not only was it the couple’s first child, but New Years held an extra special place in their lives as the two had been wed on New Year’s Eve two years before, the article said.
“I spent this New Year’s Eve walking the halls of the hospital,” said Teresa, 22.
Teresa’s parents, Wesley and Dora Miller, Chris’ mother, Teresa Taylor, and Teresa’s best friend from college, Becky, were all waiting the baby’s arrival at the medical center.
The year before, only one baby was in the Watauga Medical Center’s nursery on New Year’s Day, but in 1997 obstetrics nurse Sandy Barlowe said there were 14 babies in the nursery. Eight of the babies were born in a short, 24-hour period on Dec. 30 to 31.
