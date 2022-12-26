Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 24, 1959
A Watauga County man who was one of 20 convicts who escaped from the Ivy Bluff Prison in Caswell County gave himself up to Watauga County and FBI officers in late December 1959, the Watauga Democrat reported.
Law enforcement officers had been searching for the man and two other convicts who were still at liberty since Dec. 8. The prison break resulted in the dismissal of several prison officials, including the superintendent, the newspaper reported.
The Watauga County man was reported to have gone to West Virginia after the break, where he hid out in barns, before stealing a station wagon in Virginia and heading back to North Carolina. Sheriff’s Deputy Emmett Oliver and FBI Agent Bob Moore found the man in a station wagon on a rural road, and when Oliver tapped on the car’s window with his gun and ordered the man to come out, the man reportedly put the car in reverse in an attempt to run over Moore and escape. Moore shot through the rear window and the escaped convict surrendered without reaching for the loaded .38 pistol in his right jacket pocket, the newspaper reported.
“The pistol was identified as one stolen from the prison during the mass break,” the article stated.
Ivy Bluff, according to a 2017 feature in the Raleigh News & Observer, was once called “Little Alcatraz” and, with steel walls, steel doors and concrete walls, was thought to be “escape proof.” But that was before Charles “Yank” Stewart, who had already escaped confinement six times, led the group of 20 felons through the gates at Ivy Bluff — “a breakout still unequaled in state history,” the News & Observer article stated.
“In December of 1959, he sawed through three bars with a smuggled hacksaw, passing the blade to a fellow prisoner. As the blade made its way down the row of cells, Stewart called a guard for some toilet paper. When the guard passed, he squeezed through the hole he had cut and grabbed the guard by the feet, forcing him into a cell as the other freed inmates joined in,” the newspaper recounted.
“With the guard’s keys, the prisoners passed through three more doors, then jumped two more guards to pass through two more. Using three captured guards as a bargaining chip, the escapees forced a sergeant to call the officers manning the towers down for a cup of coffee. And once Stewart found himself in charge of the entire prison, he invited every inmate to leave. A truck carted 20 prisoners away,” the story continued.
Stewart was found a few days later, and would spend another 12 years behind bars, “including a stint in the real Alcatraz, where he painted landscapes and the Last Supper. He finished life as an elderly gardener for the city of Wilmington, tending roses until he died in 1985.”
Inside the same issue of the Watauga Democrat were a couple of letters to Santa, including one from Debra Wilcox of Newland.
“I am four and a half years old,” Debra wrote. “Please bring me a doll as big as Valerie Ragans, some guns, a cash register and a blackboard. Bring my brother, Dempsey III, a stuffed dog, a telephone and a red truck. He is a good boy. I won’t cut my hair until after Christmas so you will know me.”
Dec. 24, 1993
A Dec. 24, 1993 article titled “Board to decide on year-round school,” was the third and final article of a series on year-round schools.
“North Carolina is the sixth (state) nationwide in number of pupils on a year-round calendar. More than 4 million children nationwide attend year-round schools.
“However, a question of whether or not a revised calendar is a good idea is being debated nationwide.
“A recent nationwide Gallup poll of parents with children ages 12 and under showed 69 percent do not favor year-round schools, 29 percent do favor the revised calendar and 2 percent were undecided. A North Carolina poll done in conjunction with the national Gallup poll showed that 64 percent of parents do not favor year-round school and 36 percent do favor year-round schools,” according to the article.
“Locally the debate will begin in earnest the first of next year when the Watauga County Board of Education will decide whether or not to continue offering a year-round calendar in this school district.
“The five-member board will base its decisions on the findings and reports from a pilot program offered at Blowing Rock Elementary School over the past three years. The school offered both the traditional and the year-round calendars since 1991,” according to the article.
The article included input from board of education members Ted Greene, Pat Morgan, Jim Deal, Jim Deni and Bob Bingham.
“Blowing Rock Principal Joyce Alexander has been and continues to be a strong advocate of year-round school after three years in the pilot,” the article stated.
“’I think it has a lot of possibilities for student development,’ she said, adding that it would be easier to administer the program if the whole school was on the year-round calendar.
“If the whole school were on the calendar, all students would have opportunities for remediation and enrichment, she said. The year-round calendar offers one week of remediation and two weeks of enrichment during the three-week breaks between sessions,” according to the article.
