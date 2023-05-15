Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 23, 1963
“Socially speaking, the status of pool is rising. This is good,” according to an article written by John Corey in the May 23, 1963 issue of the Watauga Democrat.
“Pool is an excellent game of skill, but for years it was publicly ostracized because of the environment in which billiards was often played. The image of the billiards hall was that of a hangout for drinkers, smokers, loafers and gamblers, it said.
The “presence of a pool table in your community” no longer has the “caliber of disaster,” as Meredith Wilson’s Music Man says.
“In fact, the pool table appears to be taking a place beside the ping-pong table or chess board so far as wholesomeness is concerned.
“Like modern bowling lanes, the new billiard parlor is being purified as a recreation center and opened to everyone, even women and children.
“This way, there’s nothing to hide. It shows that pool shooting, in the proper environment, as the fun-type game it is.”
May 15, 1985
The High Country Fair announced plans to relocate in an article in the May 15, 1985, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“After two years at the fairgrounds located off U.S. 421 east of Boone, the 10-day fair will have a new, larger home when it opens July 26” at approximately 100 acres of pastureland off Roby Greene Road, the article stated.
“We just needed more space,” the fair’s general manager, Gary Willis, was quoted as saying.
“Vance Keller’s former dairy farm is now being transformed into an attraction in itself,” the article continued.
“Beer, Wine Bill Hits Snag” was the headline of an article about the town of Seven Devils’ efforts to hold a beer and wine referendum. According to the article, then-Rep. James Cole of Watauga reportedly agreed to introduce a local bill in the General Assembly if a majority of county commissioners in the two counties supported it, but he had since learned that the bill might not garner that amount of support.
The town had repeatedly sought legislative approval for ABC votes since it was incorporated in 1979.
May 25, 1987
“The Rev. Billy Graham Jr. delivered the dedication message Saturday for the new 15,000-square-foot world headquarters of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian missionary program headed by his son, Franklin,” stated a 1987 Watauga Democrat article titled “Graham speaks at Samaritan’s Purse ceremony.”
“Boone will be known in a new way than has ever been known before,” Graham said.
“More than 200 guests, some from as far away as Lebanon and western Canada, were present for the opening of the $1.2 million building, which also serves as headquarters for World Medical Mission,” the article stated. “The senior Graham described his son’s rebellious youth and told how he returned to the fold, ‘Never dreaming but believing that God was going to do something with him some day. I believe God has given him unusual gifts that are growing all the time.’”
“It’s our prayer that this building, this property, will all be located for his glory, his power,” said Franklin Graham.
