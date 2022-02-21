Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 17, 1955
The North Carolina governor and a delegation from the state were heading to Washington, D.C., to protest plans to make the Blue Ridge Parkway a toll road, the Watauga Democrat reported on Feb. 17, 1955.
“Gov. Luther Hodges of North Carolina is expected to bring here tomorrow protests from the Rockefeller and the Cone families against making the Blue Ridge Parkway a toll road, Coleman W. Roberts, president of the Carolina Motor Club, said today,” the article stated.
“The Rockefellers, Roberts said, gave five million dollars to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park which is linked with the Shenandoah Park of Virginia by the Blue Ridge Parkway,” the article continued. “The Moses Cone estate along the parkway was donated for a park, he stated.”
Roberts said that approximately 100 communities adjacent to the parkway would be hurt because many residents could not afford the proposed charges. He hinted that the state could consider charging the federal government for use of state highways needed to link together the finished portions of the parkway.
“The parkway is actually operated at present only with the use of state highways in such sections as that around Boone in the Blowing Rock area,” he told the newspaper.
Feb. 2, 1967
In 1967, Appalachian State Teachers College was seeking to become a university through the N.C. State Board of Higher Education, according to an article titled “Appalachian seeks university status.”
The request was forwarded to the state board by ASTC President W.H. Plemmons at the behest of the school’s board of trustees.
“The resolution was made because ‘all associated and connected with Appalachian are anxious that the college continue to be a strong, and become an even stronger, current in the mainstream of higher education in North Carolina,’” the article stated.
Plemmons said that the board had discussed the potential move many times over the years, the article states. Other schools of higher education in the state, including Western Carolina, Asheville-Biltmore College, Wilmington College and East Carolina College, were exploring similar moves at the time. Charlotte College had just received university approval, the article states.
ASTC became Appalachian State University later in 1967 and in 1971, became a member of the University of North Carolina system.
In other news, President Lyndon B. Johnson’s budget request to Congress included $335,000 for bridges for the Blue Ridge Parkway across Holloway Mountain Road and U.S. 221.
“Clark Stratton, associate director of the National Park Service, said that the preliminary estimates show that the 5.8-mile Grandfather Mountain segment will cost about $4.4 million,” the article stated.
At the time, the Grandfather Mountain segment was the only uncompleted part of the Blue Ridge Parkway due to long-standing disputes over the location of the road. However, the disputes were settled in the last year, the article states.
Feb. 8, 1989
“The crowd of about 60 Foscoe residents who had filled the board room of the courthouse Monday morning heard what they really didn’t want to hear,” according to a 1989 Watagua Democrat article titled, “Incorporation bid opposed by county.”
“The Watauga County Board of Commissioners told them it did not support their bid to change the community of Foscoe into the town of Foscoe. At their last meeting on Jan. 17, commissioners postponed any official decision on the Foscoe incorporation issue until they could think about the matter further.
“The commissioners told Foscoe residents they were sympathetic to the concerns the residents had voiced over increasing development and their desire to control their own community’s growth, but the official county position was to oppose any new incorporation in the county,” according to the article.
“While the board made its opposition to the incorporation quite clear, it did, at the same time, attempt to placate the Foscoe community by taking motions to remedy several of the problems Foscoe residents had said were their reasons for wanting to incorporate.
“Commissioner Phil Smalling introduced a total of four motions, two of which were directed at limiting the threat of annexation by neighboring Seven Devils. One motion asks for “legislative clarification” of Seven Devils’ charter concerning the sale of alcohol beverages, while the other requests legislative action to limit Seven Devils’ annexation powers as well as its powers of extraterritorial jurisdiction to keep the town from moving down into the Foscoe Fire District retroactive to Jan. 1, 1989,” the article stated.
“Smalling also introduced the main motion asking that the local legislative delegation not consider any request for incorporation in Watauga County without the county commissioners’ approval and another stating that the county opposes any new incorporation, including Foscoe’s.
“We’re willing to help Foscoe,” the article quoted (Commission Chairman David J. Triplett) as saying. (Triplett added) that if the commissioners were not interested in the concerns of the Foscoe residents, they would have simply said ‘no,’ and dropped the issue entirely.
“The motions adopted unanimously by the board were proof that the board was concerned, he said, asking for Foscoe’s support in what the county is trying to do about the situation.
“However, the Foscoe residents said repeatedly that they would move ahead with the incorporation efforts with or without the county’s support,” according to the article.
