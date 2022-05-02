Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 5, 1966
The May 5, 1966, issue of the Watauga Democrat announced that “a telegram was received by Boone’s Mayor Wade Brown Monday, informing him of a grant of more than $1 million toward building the city’s new water and sewage system.”
“It all comes to a total of $3,103,500,” the article stated, with $1.8 million approved by the citizens of Boone, $300,000 from the state of North Carolina and $1 million from the feds. Water-sewer bonds were approved by Boone voters on May 22, 1965.
“The mayor explained that the grant from North Carolina will be Appalachian State Teachers College’s part in building the sewer plant. They have their own water system,” the article stated.
The project was to be divided into several segments.
The issue of the newspaper featured a photo of a performance by the world-renowned Dave Brubeck Quartet at the Broome-Kirk Gymnasium at Appalachian State.
The newspaper’s editorial spoke of the active development of new motels, restaurants, shopping centers, college buildings and residential communities.
“Hound Ears is still building, as is the Seven Devils promotion, while preliminary grading and timber clearing is going on between Linville Gap and Linville for the Morton Golf Course complex, and work is expected to gather increased momentum on the Elk River and Beech Mountain golf, ski and residential developments,” it stated.
April 18, 1968
The April 18, 1968, edition of the Watauga Democrat announced the recovery of stolen merchandise by the Boone Police Department. According to the article, more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered by the Boone Police, including $1,750 in saxophones and electric guitars from Cates Music Store, said to be in Johnson City, Tenn.
The newspaper stated that Police Chief Red Lyons served warrants issued by the Johnson City Police Department, which led to the arrest of three students from Appalachian State University. Other recovered items included three televisions, six radios, a record player and a stereo tape player from the Steele Rulane Gas Company in Lenoir as well as rubberized boots believed to have been from the Discount House in North Wilkesboro.
May 15, 1972
A May 15, 1972, edition of the Watauga Democrat describes the opening of the Hardin Park School in Perkinsville. The school had an open house the Sunday before the paper’s publication.
“The open space which throws the entire school, or at least certain sections, together causes you to feel that you’re seeing a return to an older method of study. But really, this is not the case,” according to the article.
“First through second grades will be off in one section, with separated areas for the students to study, but open space allows a more freedom of inter-teaching. The third through sixth grades are in the next section and finally there is that area to be occupied by the seventh and eighth grades.
“Equipment of the latest and most modern style is partially installed and when completed, the school should be second to none in the state,” the article stated.
“...members of the Watauga Board of Education who circulated in among the visitors to the new facility last Sunday, marveled over the beauty and up-to-date setting inside the sprawling plant.
“A unique plan moving to the new building is to take place during the waning days of school term. Already, classes are being taken to their new quarters in an effort to indoctrinate them into the goings and comings of the next school year and to eliminate some of the inevitable confusion that goes with such a mass transfer,” the article stated.
