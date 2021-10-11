Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 14, 1933
A Dec. 14, 1933, article titled, “New street will open soon” discusses the opening of Howard Street to “provide new East and West thoroughfare through Boone.”
“Howard Street, running parallel with King Street and extending from South Water Street near the old jail to Blowing Rock Road, is soon to be opened and work is expected to start on grading this morning.
“The new street was made possible through money secured of the Civil Works Administration, and the job of grading and surfacing the driveway is expected to be completed within a short time,” the article stated.
“The portion which extends from the original Bryan-Rivers line to the Owens Machine Shop has never been open for travel, and the new street will be a decided convenience to citizens of the town as well as the general public since it provides an additional east to west thoroughfare through the city,” according to the article.
May 17, 1945
In a May 17, 1945, article headlined “Watauga County War Loan Effort Off to Good Start,” it was reported that the “Seventh War Loan campaign got off to a rather good start in Watauga County this week … Members of the war savings staff gathered at a dinner at the Gateway Cafe last Friday and finished perfecting the organization, laying plans for a vigorous campaign to sell the $175,000 in government securities, and everyone will be given an opportunity to invest.”
“We are entering a critical period in the war and in the history of the nation. As we move toward total victory over our last enemy, demands for equipment will increase, and the needs of the army and navy will become increasingly greater,” said Clyde R. Greene, chairman, in the article.
In the same issue, it was reported that “Sugar for home canning purposes will be issued on the basis of current needs, but not to exceed a maximum of 15 pounds per person, Gordon H. Winkler, chairman of the Watauga War Price and Rationing Board said.
Nov. 21, 1984
“Driving while impaired arrests by the Boone Police Department have skyrocketed since the N.C. Highway Safety Project Grant was implemented to use $69,468.23 in order to reduce drunk driving and related traffic accidents,” according to a story in a 1984 edition of the Watauga Democrat about a three-year DWI project by Boone Police.
“We’re hoping through this program to make an extensive community awareness of the DWI program and through enforcement and educating we hope to decrease the number of accidents,” said Capt. Zane Tester.
“Tester is the director of the program which also was established to check for safety belts and restraints for children.
“We have received one new automobile, one new Breathalyzer, a 16-millimeter projector and a screen for educational purposes in relation to DWI,” Tester was reported saying in the article.
“About three to five officers take part in the program, making time-and-a-half salary in overtime. They patrol about 64.1 miles of Boone roads.
“Most of the arrests for DWI in 1982-83 took place during the late night or early hours, taking many officers away from their duties in looking for drunk drivers.
“Over the past month, there have been approximately 70 arrests made for drunk driving. There are usually about 12-15 arrests made each month, Tester said.
“Our long range goals and objectives are to decrease the number of driving while impaired arrests by 10 percent,” Tester stated in the article.
