Dec. 14, 1933
A Dec. 14, 1933, article titled, “New street will open soon” discusses the opening of Howard Street to “provide new East and West thoroughfare through Boone.”
“Howard Street, running parallel with King Street and extending from South Water Street near the old jail to Blowing Rock Road, is soon to be opened and work is expected to start on grading this morning.
“The new street was made possible through money secured of the Civil Works Administration, and the job of grading and surfacing the driveway is expected to be completed within a short time,” the article stated.
“The portion which extends from the original Bryan-Rivers line to the Owens Machine Shop has never been open for travel, and the new street will be a decided convenience to citizens of the town as well as the general public since it provides an additional east to west thoroughfare through the city,” according to the article.
Dec. 9, 1996
“The now vacant Shadrack’s, a former barbecue and country dancing establishment in Boone since 1987, will soon be converted into a small shopping center,” according to a Dec. 9, 1996, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“The building, located off (of) U.S. 321/Blowing Rock Road, was sold to the developers of the new Walmart, which will soon be opening in Boone. No indication has been given by developer Joe Looney with Tricor Inc., of what stores the center will contain, but according to site plans submitted to the Boone Planning and Inspection Department, four new buildings will become “phase three” of the Walmart development project,” the article stated.
“ ... The four new buildings will add a total of 6,036 acres to the project site, bringing the total area up to about 25 acres. The buildings will be connected with fire walls, (Wayne) Herron said, in a similar layout to shops on King Street.
“The property, previously owned by Boone resident Phil Templeton with Templeton Travel, is now owned by Crossroads Limited Partnership,” according to the article.
Dec. 19, 2010
Watauga County Schools missed nine days of school that month, which was the most of any December in the last 35 years, according to an article titled “Too cool for school.”
“The early arrival of winter has disrupted high school exams and caused schools to call back students from winter break one day earlier, on Jan. 4,” the article stated.
The abundance of missed days also brought the possibility of Saturday school, shortening spring break and moving back the last day of school, the article stated.
“Schools in Watauga County have closed an average of 14 days for weather since 1975,” the article stated. “The fewest number missed in a year was four in 1990-91 and the greatest was 39 in 1977-78.”
Watauga County Schools missed 26 days in the 2009-10 school year, the third-most amount of days missed since 1975 and the most since 1977-78, according to the school system’s records.
