Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat
Sept. 16 1991
In the Sept. 16, 1991 edition of the Watauga Democrat, an article titled “New town manager is named,” a new town manager for Boone was named, according to officials.
Gregory E. Young replaced Len D. Hagaman who left the post on Aug. 30, 1991. Following the town manager position, Hagman worked as a manager at High Country Cable TV in Boone.
Young graduated from Appalachian State University and held a bachelor and master’s degree in political science. Young was formerly a town manager in Villa Rica, Ga.
Young’s hiring process began in July, when Hagaman announced his intentions to leave. After receiving more than 160 applications and resumes, a screening committee narrowed that pool to seven names.
After a set of interviews, the committee narrowed it down to three candidates. Then the candidates were ranked based on experience. Young was the council’s first choice, according to the article.
Sept. 15, 2000
A Watauga citizen co-wrote an opening song for the Sydney Olympics, according to the Watauga Democrat on Sept. 15, 2000.
Music composer Wayne Tester graduated from both Appalachian University and Watauga High School and worked on musical hits such as “Love by Grace” performed by Wynonna, “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous” sung by Tracy Byrd and “The Change,” which was popularized by Garth Brooks.
Tester contributed to a song that played at the Opening Ceremony of the Sydney Olympic Games 2000. Tester and a handful of other composers participated in the creation of the song in order for it to be performed in front of a global television audience, along with the 110,000 audience members in the Olympic Stadium, according to the article.
Sept. 15, 2010
A dispatcher helped save the life over the phone after answering a call from a resident on Greer Lane in Vilas, according to the Watauga Democrat from Sept. 15, 2010.
The caller reported that her husband was having difficulty breathing and was suffering from chest pains.
The caller reported that her husband stopped breathing. That’s when the dispatcher began giving verbal instructions on how to do CPR, according to the article.
The sheriff arrived, and took over CPR for the caller. The patient received treatment and was sent to Watauga Medical Center, according to the article.
