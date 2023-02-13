Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 12, 1986
Boone Fire Station II was operational, a Feb. 12, 1986, article in the Watauga Democrat stated.
“It was turned over to the town yesterday and we moved in last night,” then Chief Jack Roark said in the article.
According to the article, the new station — located at the corner of State Farm Road and Hunting Lane, houses two in-town trucks and one truck which will serve areas outside the city limits within the Boone Fire District.
Firefighters responding to in-town calls will report to the station which they are closest to, the chief said in the article. When answering county calls, the was to be some division, the chief explained.
According to the article, when answering county calls in 1986, firefighters would report to Station II when a fire was reported south of the Intersection of U.S. 321 and N.C. 105.
“Anything north of that will be answered from Station I,” the chief said in the article. “It’ll cut down our response time.”
The building itself is 4,500 square feet and houses an equipment room, which includes a work area to maintain equipment, a storage area and a control wing to house the control office, lounge, kitchen, toilet, mechanical quarters and sleeping quarters, which will be furnished “if the town should decide to employ full-time firefighters,” according to the article.
Feb. 3, 1988
The Watauga County school board approved the naming of Watauga High School’s auditorium in honor of William “Bill” C. Ross in early 1988, the Watauga Democrat reported.
Ross taught English, drama and social studies at Appalachian High School and later at Watauga High School from 1951 until 1982. During his career at the high school he produced numerous drama productions and also played the leading role of Captain Stewart in Boone’s outdoor drama “Horn in the West” for a number of years.
Ross became well known to the community due to his Friday night announcing of high school football games.
Feb. 10, 2003
“Authorities in North Carolina prepared for the worst as they tracked the steady eastward immigration of methamphetamine labs in the 1990s,” stated an article in the Feb. 10, 2003, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“In 1999 — the year the State Bureau of Investigation began keeping statistics — agents were called to seven lab sites in North Carolina. Authorities expect to respond to more than 200 this year, with two-thirds likely in the western half of the state. More than a quarter of the meth labs found in the state last year were found in McDowell, Rutherford and Watauga counties. Five of the 19 raided so far this year were in Watauga County.
“Authorities are training firefighters and local emergency response personnel, who could run into a mix of chemicals and unexpected explosions if they stumble across a burning building with a meth lab inside,” the article stated.
A separate article in the same edition of the Watauga Democrat stated that Watauga had had at least five suspected meth labs in the last couple of months as of publication, two of which involved fires. One of the fires sent six people to the hospital, including five firefighters, as of result of respiratory ailments and chest pains due to toxic fumes.
“A meth lab arrest last week involved three children living in the home where the drug was allegedly manufactured. The Watauga Department of Social Services is investigating the case, and criminal charges could possibly be added for child endangerment or related offenses in the case,” stated the second article.
“Now authorities said investigators find labs found in cars, campers and kitchens. Authorities who come across meth labs must treat the area as a hazardous-waste site due to fumes and leftover chemicals, said Dave Gaddis, an assistant Drug Enforcement Agency special agent in North Carolina. The DEA pays for chemical cleanup and disposal at sites that the SBI rules were used for meth production. Cleanup costs usually run between $5,000 and $10,000,” according to the first article.
