Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, 1971
“More Meat Used In County” read a headline in the Sept. 23, 1971, Watauga Democrat, with a report on eating patterns from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Government figures indicate a changing pattern of eating in Watauga County, with meat and potatoes ringing the bell the loudest and some other foods dropping in popularity.
“It appears that people living in the local regional area are consuming meat at the annual rate of 167 pounds per person, or nearly 23 pounds more than in 1960,” the newspaper reported.
“And, because meat and potatoes go together, potato consumption has also gone up — from 107 pounds in 1960 to about 116 pounds at the present time.”
“The increased use of meat, a comparatively expensive item in the diet, is an indication that people are living better than they did a decade ago, according to the economists.”
The Sept. 30, 1971, issue reported on Carolina Caribbean Corporation’s financing agreements for the sale of lots on Beech Mountain. Carolina Caribbean was to use the funds from the sale to reduce the corporation’s short-term debt and to build roads, water lines and sewer systems in a new subdivision at Beech Mountain, the newspaper reported.
“Besides Beech Mountain, an all-seasons resort at Banner Elk, Carolina Caribbean is also the developer of Land Harbors of America, a resort for campers at Linville, North Carolina, and The Reef, a resort complex of 101 condominiums at St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands,” the article stated.
Sept. 24, 2003
A Sept. 24, 2003, article in the Watauga Democrat documented the construction of a 40,000-square-foot building off of Bamboo Road that was soon to house Samaritan’s Purse’s international offices for Operation Christmas Child.
“Thirty-thousand square feet will be utilized for warehouse space, while the remaining 10,000 will be used for office space. The building that currently houses OCC’s processing and distribution center will most likely be used for other Samaritan’s Purse departmental functions. OCC will distribute 7 million gift boxes for the organization’s goal, while 4.2 million will be shipped for its national goal,” the article stated.
“Approximately 275,000 gift boxes pass through the current Boone facility. Upon completion the new center will nearly double OCC’s distribution rate, yielding an output of 500,000 boxes. Financed through Samaritan’s Purse general funds, the new center will expand the organization’s operations and reach out further to impoverished nations. Since its inception in 1993, OCC has distributed over 24 million gift boxes in 118 countries — from South Africa to North Korea to Afghanistan,” according to the article.
Construction of the building was expected to complete in April 2004.
Oct. 2, 2006
“The final stage of the approval process for an expansion at Parkway Elementary School is being paved,” stated an Oct. 2, 2006, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“The National Park Service is taking comments on an Environmental Assessment for granting a right-of-way permit for the Watauga County Board of Education. The assessment is required because of the potential impacts of the project on the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway. The EA has a proposal for two actions; no action, or allow the school board to develop a parking lot and entrance across Old U.S. 421from the parkway in the Deep Gap area.
“The school board has been pursuing the project for about a decade, seeking use of a former rest area operated by the state that neighbors the school. The rest area was closed after the completion of the Doc and Merle Watson Highway, a four-lane update of U.S. 421. The development of the property would create an additional entrance for the elementary school, which currently has a single, narrow entrance. It would also allow for 72 more parking spaces, sidewalks and landscaped areas,” the article stated.
“The EA says the school board is seeking a 10-year right of way. The DOT has said it will relinquish the rights to the roadside rest area when the permit is issued to the school board. The school, which has been at the location for over 50 years, would need to seek renewal of the permit after 10 years, according to the article.
