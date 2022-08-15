Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat
August 20, 1959
In the Watauga Democrat from August, 20 1959, the article, "Cabin Dedicated" discusses the public dedication of the Tatum Cabin on the ground of Horn In the West.
W.S Tarlton, the superintendent of the Historic Sites in the Department of Archive in Raleigh at the time, urged those attending the event to help maintain historical areas. The cabin was a gift from L.T. Tatum. Tatum descended from Captain of the Revolutionary War, who built the log building in the late 1700's.
The cabin was given to the Appalachian Historical Center in 1958. It was removed from its original site on New River near Todd, and brought to Boone to be reconstructed at the Horn.
Many were present for the dedication, including Mrs. Laura Tatum Howell, who was the oldest living person to have lived in the cabin, at the age 90 years-old.
August 16, 1989
According to the article "$1 million grant will aid Ashe kids" in the Watauga Democrat, the federal government granted $1 million over five years to Appalachian State University in order to prepare over 1400 Ashe County students for careers.
The U.S. Department of Education will give the university $194,000 per year to work with Ashe County's middle and high school aged students. In both tutoring as well as career planning.
The grant will pay for mentoring, job-shadowing, college campus visits and scholarships.
In May of 1989 Appalachian University was granted $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Education for an extensive after-school program.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.