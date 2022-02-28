Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 19, 1942
A Feb. 19, 1942, article in the Watauga Democrat documented that 850 Watauga County citizens — between the ages of 20 and 45 — had registered for the third U.S. draft “for possible military service against the Axis.”
“Registrations were conducted at the office of the selective service board in Boone and at a large number of points throughout the county. Local selective service officials had predicted a registration of from 1,000 to 4,000. However, the figure reached may be expected to be raised considerably when cards from local residents working elsewhere are returned to the local board.
“In the state, it is believed that final returns will indicate a registration of near a quarter of a million, or about half the number enrolled in the two previous registrations. The national registration is about 9 (million),” according to the article.
March 10 and 12, 1993
The Watauga County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 70 acres off Vanderpool Road for $675,000 for the new Cove Creek Elementary School, the Watauga Democrat reported on March 10, 1993.
The newspaper also reported that the Boone Area Chapter of the National Organization for Women was to hold a forum on “Lesbian and Gay Community Issues” “in an effort to foster better community understanding of lesbian/gay issues and to dispel stereotypes and misinformation.”
In the March 12, 1993, issue, the Democrat reported that a group from Appalachian State University had been at the World Trade Center just 30 minutes before a bomb ripped through the basement of the buildings — at the time the world’s second tallest.
“Two professors and six students from the ASU College of Business were visiting the city’s financial district when the bombing occurred Feb. 26,” the article stated. “On the morning of the bombing, the group had gone to the World Trade Center to purchase tickets for a play and then had eaten lunch across the street.”
“The group found out about the bombing from media reports and word of mouth, and then called their homes to tell their families they were all right.”
March 6, 1985
The Watauga Democrat newspaper from March 6, 1985, announced a tobacco ban for students at Watauga High School.
“The (school) board voted 4-1 at its monthly meeting Monday night to approve a draft of the ‘Student Tobacco Use Policy’ that forbids the use of tobacco products by students on school grounds between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., and during field trips,” the article stated.
“Penalties for breaking the tobacco rules as they were approved Monday night range from three days after-school detention and a letter to the student’s parents or guardians on the first offense, to possible long-term suspension after a fourth offense.”
“Board member Virginia Foxx, who had worked on writing the policy, said it needed to be considered despite possible imperfections in the structure of penalties.”
The dissenting voter regarding the policy said “he thought that dealing with the misuse of tobacco products was the administrative responsibility of the principal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.