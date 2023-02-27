Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
March 1, 1951
“Dogs continue to go mad in different sections of Watauga County, according to information from the health department, at least seven dogs having been found to be rabid since the start of the current epidemic,” stated an article in the March, 1, 1951, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“The quarantine of all dogs in the town, including the town of Boone, will be continued through the end of March, on order from the county health officer, Dr. Mary Michal. This means that all dogs must be confined on the premises of the owner except when on leash or under the control of the owner or other responsible person,” the article stated.
The article added information from a state law that stated, “When quarantine has been established and dogs continue to run at large, uncontrolled by the owners or persons responsible for their control, any police officer or deputy sheriff shall have the right, after reasonable effort has been made on the part of the officers, to find the owners, to kill said dogs and properly dispose of their bodies.”
“The law is further quoted as saying that every animal having rabies or known to have been bitten by an animal having rabies shall be killed immediately by the owner or police officer, unless it has been vaccinated,” the article stated.
The health department is quoted in the article as asking community members to “protect our children by reporting stray dogs” or to “call for help if your dog is sick.” The health department additionally stated that “pet cats are a serious menace,” and that all cats should be killed, the article stated.
Feb. 25, 1987
As part of Potato Lover’s Month from Feb. 23-27 in 1987, Watauga County school cafeterias featured a different potato product every day in an article titled “Schools observing Potato Month” in the Feb. 23, 1987, Watauga Democrat.
“Various activities have ben planned by the cafeteria managers that will involve students and the teaching staff,” the article stated. “These activities will include potato costumes, potato ‘people,’ poster contests, guessing games and curriculum coordination.”
“The following poem was written by Linda Clark, child nutrition director for Watauga County Schools, in honor of Potato Lover’s Month. The poem is adapted from ‘How Do I Love Thee,’ by Elizabeth B. Browning,” the article stated.
“How do I love thee, potato? Let me count the ways.
I love thee baked, boiled and fried
Anyway you can be prepared, and many ways have been tried
With new additions everyday.
I love thee to keep my tummy full
And fill my nutritional needs, by sun or candlelight.
I love thee freely, because you are abundant;
I love thee purely, because you are worthy of praise.
I love thee with the passion of a starving soul
Because you are always there to fill my gnawing pain.
I love thee with a love that nothing else can satisfy.
I love thee with every waking breath
Through smiles and even in times of tears — you are there for me.
And if my cafeteria manager choose — I shall learn
To love you in many more ways, for my good health.”
Feb. 26, 1988
Central Intelligence Agency recruiters visited Appalachian State University the week of Feb. 26, 1988 — drawing a few protestors and many applicants for the agency, according to an article in the Watauga Democrat from that week.
“When CIA recruiters John Hopkins and Larry Newhouse held a general information meeting on campus Wednesday evening, they were met with jeers from student protesters in the audience,” according to a Feb. 16, 1988, edition of the Watauga Democrat. “As the recruiters attempted to explain the application process and employment opportunities with the CIA, protestors shouted out questions concerning various atrocities the agency has allegedly committed in its covert operations.”
One of the student protesters, Erin Mason, is quoted in the article saying “We wanted to make the applicants aware of the CIA’s involvement in taking over governments of other countries, and going in and rearranging their cultures to fit their needs.”
“The CIA is beyond the laws, it’s out of control. There’s no control over what they’re doing, and we don’t feel they should use our facilities to promote activities,” Mason continued in the article. “There are other places where they can speak.”
Another protester, Will Cox, told the Watauga Democrat in 1988 that the CIA isn’t “IBM or DuPont, it’s a criminal organization.”
“The administration doesn’t let the mafia recruit on campus, and they should let the CIA,” Cox said.
According to the article, recruiters handled the protestors expertly, often ignoring them, or speaking in tag team fashion, so that when one recruiter would begin to get angry or flustered, he would sit down and let the other take over.
“There were a few people there that I thought were disruptive, but it wasn’t anything we weren’t prepared to handle,” Hopkins said in the 1988 article. “We were there to outline career opportunities and selection criteria for people to use in thinking about their future. We’re not here to discuss specific issues.”
Hopkins and Newhouse were recruiting students for foreign and domestic assignments, targeting those with interests and abilities in foreign languages, foreign affairs and world travel.
According to the article, no protestors were arrested and there were no major disturbances.
