Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat
Sept. 9, 1976
Boone’s crime rate was the lowest in N.C. at the time of a Watauga Democrat article from September 1976. The town of Boone had a total crime index of 147 in 1975, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Reports from 1975, which was the lowest in North Carolina, the article reported.
Out of 25 North Carolina cities and towns listed in population group five, Boone’s index of 147 was the lowest, with Cary in second with an index of 399, according to the report.
Only 21 cities and towns nationwide were listed as having a lower crime index in the population group of 10,000 or more.
According to the article, the crime index of 147 represents no murders, manslaughters or rapes reported during the period. One robbery and one aggravated assault were reported within the time span, according to the article.
Sept. 9, 1996
“Woman says college construction is creating ‘river’ in her yard” was the title of an article in the Watauga Democrat in Sept. 1996 about a woman who experienced flooding in her yard speculated to be from the construction at Caldwell Community College.
The woman never had an issue with flooding in the 26 years she had lived in that home, but that changed in April of 1996 when Caldwell community College began grading for a new 22,000 square foot multipurpose building, according to the article.
The project began without a warning to her, or the potential damage to her property from the school nor the construction company, the article stated.
It was regularly cleaned up by the contractors who were based out of Sparta, with no cost to the woman, the article stated.
The president of the school, at the time, assured the public that he was working with her and the environmental team to ensure the least amount of damage, the article stated.
Sept. 8, 2006
Money and items were stolen from the Humane Society Thrift Store, according to the Watauga Democrat‘s article, “Bare Bones burgled.”
Employees and volunteers hurried to clean up the ransacked Watauga County Humane Society thrift store after a Monday night burglary. Investigators worked in tandem to find evidence at the scene, according to the article.
The manager of Bare Bone’s Thrift Boutique said in the article that the team would be working throughout the night to be ready for business the next day, the article stated.
After investigation, there was notice of a missing jewel from a glass case, $80 cash stolen and a speckling of smaller items, according to the article.
It seemed that the thief came in from the window behind the register by removing the screen, then left through the front door. The thieves did miss a hefty stack of cash, according to the article,
“They must’ve been some dumb robbers” the manager said in the article, “because we had lots of money here.”
