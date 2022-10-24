Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Oct. 22, 1931
The Peoples Bank and Trust Company was converted into an industrial bank, specializing in savings deposits, convenient installment loans and handling of commercial paper, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “Industrial Bank to be organized in this county.”
“Since this need has grown to be almost a necessity, it has been unanimously decided by the stockholders and directors of the Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Boone to convert this bank into an industrial institution which shall be known as the Peoples Industrial Bank, and thereby much better serve the interests of depositors and those needing to borrow money,” the bank stated a few days earlier.
Accounts were transferred over and stock in the bank was converted, plus $10,000 of new stock was added. According to inflation calculators, $10,000 in 1931 is worth more than $168,000 in 2019.
In other news, Della Lewis of Meat Camp won first place at the Bargain Carnival in Boone, which was a cash prize of $7.50.
Oct. 16, 1947
“Voters of the municipality went to the polls in relatively small numbers Tuesday to turn thumbs down on the proposal to levy an additional tax to institute a summertime program of recreational activities for Boone,” according to an article in the Oct. 16, 1947, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“But the rejection of the plan was by an unimpressive margin, since only 30 additional votes would have been needed to secure approval of the proposition.
“The city council called the election some weeks ago on petition of various civic clubs and individuals, the proposition being whether or not a special levy of 10 cents on the hundred dollars tax book valuation be made to start a small recreation program here.
“It was thought by those seeking the project that a fairly adequate summer-time program of activities could be worked out with the few hundred dollars made available in this way,” the article stated.
Oct. 28, 1987
“A paid, full-time fire chief will be hired by January and will assist in developing a proposal to provide for a partially paid fire department to be included in next year’s municipal budget, the Boone Town Council decided Tuesday night,” stated an Oct. 28, 1987, article in the Watauga Democrat.
“After hearing town Fire Inspector Ronnie Marsh present results of surveys of the current volunteer firemen and of 740 Boone residents, Councilman Bill Rucker introduced a motion to accept applications and hire a fire chief before the next budget hearings,” stated the article.
The town had 740 responses to a 12-question survey from Boone citizens to ask for public opinion about a partially paid fire department. The article stated that 17 percent of respondents said the department should be entirely volunteer, 28 percent said it should be mostly volunteer, 14 percent said the department should be half paid/half volunteer and 22 percent said it should be mostly paid with a few volunteers. A willingness to pay an additional tax to support a paid fire department was expressed by 41 percent, and 42 percent said they would not — the remainder had not expressed an opinion.
Opinions were mixed on how to fund the department, with 69 percent favoring using part of the town’s ABC revenues, 59 percent favoring using part of the occupancy tax revenues, 47 percent wanted a contribution from Appalachian State University, 22 percent wanted a designated tax for the department, 8 percent wanted to increase regular taxes, 9 percent favored a separate fire district tax and 4 percent preferred that the funding come from other sources.
