Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Jan. 14, 1974
Third grade students at Cove Creek Elementary school started a popcorn business in 1974 as a part of their social studies class, according to a Jan. 14, 1974, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“They understood how farmers made their money, selling eggs and tobacco, but they weren’t really sure how people in the city got their money, or just how a bank worked,” Mary Alva Cole, the students’ teacher said, in the 1974 article.
As the business lesson came to a close, many of the students said that they would miss the work but were excited to receive their profits.
“I think it was one of the most worthwhile we’ve done in some time,” Cole said in the article.
Jan. 20, 1984
John Gmuender, a senior at Watauga High School, created a computer program that matches personalities through a compatibility questionnaire according to the Jan. 20, 1984, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Gmuender created this program in order to raise money for the physics trip to Disney World. Patti Blanton, a science teacher at Watauga High School helped Gmuender created this program.
“She’s my favorite teacher,” Gmuender said in the article. “We had a great time doing it.”
The questions in the program cover a variety of topics including their opinion on public display of affection, favorite music, religion and world affairs, according to the article.
Jan. 12, 1994
Around 25,000 people travel to Appalachian Ski Mountain each year to learn how to ski, many who are young children, according to the Jan. 12, 1994, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Jim Cottrell, president of the French Swiss Ski College, said in the article “Our primary task is to identify realistic goals and try to reach that goal.” The children learn how to stop and turn by making a “pizza slice” and “railroad tracks” with their skis. To help learn these skills, the instructors play games such as red light, green light, to get them used to starting and stopping on the slopes.
“Children learn quickly because they don’t have a learned fear,” Cottrell said in the 1994 article. “Fear is the biggest inhibitor of learning to ski.”
Through these ski lessons, kids are able to meet smaller, realistic goals and not become discouraged. A goal that is consistent with everyone throughout the slopes is to have a good time.
“Our main goal is to make it fun and show we care for each skier,” Cottrell said. “If we do that, it works.”
