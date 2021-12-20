Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Dec. 14, 1983
“Although separated by thousands of miles of land and ocean, family, friends and colleagues of Appalachian State University professors living in China were able to exchange early Christmas greetings via slow-scan telecommunications,” an article in a Dec. 14, 1983, edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
Seventh graders from Hardin Park Elementary School were able to question people in China about their culture and western influences on their country firsthand, according to the article.
The article stated App State anthropology professor Dr. Pat Beaver showed her mother photos of her 4-year-old daughter Kate in a Chinese newspaper and found out that her Christmas presents had already arrived and been distributed.
“The slow-scan hookup, which transmit voice and still pictures over telephone lines, was set up at Hardin Park,” the article stated. “Seventh graders in Margaret Sigmon’s class who have been studying China were to have communicated through the link with seventh graders in China. Because of problems in getting permission from the Chinese authorities, the Hardin Park students had to pose questions to Chinese professors and American children of former ASU professor Don Woods who have been living in China and Hong Kong for three years.”
According to the article, one question may have given Boone parents headaches as Shannon South asked a professor how Chinese punish their children.
“It is forbidden for parents or teachers to punish children,” the professor answered South.
“He said it was better to convince them that what they did was wrong through explanation,” the article stated. “‘It is illegal, against our moral teachers, to punish children in any way,’ he added.”
Ms. Sigmon’s class, who practiced greetings in Chinese, sent their message en masse through the conference speaker that allowed everyone in the room to hear comments from Shenyang.
Dec. 10, 1993
“The latest person to be interested in the black wool and black leather-trimmed varsity jacket made by Carroll Leather Foos in Boone lives in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.,” an article in a Dec. 10, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
President Bill Clinton was a proud owner of just such a jacket made right in Watauga County, the article stated.
“Recently, the leather company received an order for 70 such jackets from the White House,” the article stated. “The jackets were made this week at the Carroll plant on U.S. 421 east of Boone. The outerwear was presumably for the White House staff.”
According to the article, officials with the company said that Carroll Leather Goods had already made a jacket for both the president and First Lady Hillary Clinton earlier this year.
“The jackets made this week were embroidered with the seal of the president on one side and the words ‘The White House’ on the other side,” the article stated. “They were black wool and had black leather collars and sleeves.
Dec. 12, 2003
With flu shot vaccines depleted and no more shots expected to be produced this year, a spray form of the vaccine may get extra attention,” an article in a Dec. 12, 2003 edition of the Watauga Democrat stated.
“Both the Watauga Health Department and Boone Drug are out of the vaccine shots,” the article stated. “Whole Boone Drug has reordered vaccines, there’s no guarantee that more supple will arrive, which could lead to more physicians prescribing the spray.”
According to the article, the spray vaccine was marketed for people who don’t like needles, FluMist has two distinct disadvantages to the standard shot. At Boone Drug, a FluMist dose at the time cost $69 while a shot was $15.
“Watauga isn’t alone in experiencing a shot shortage,” the article stated. “Mecklenburg, Wake, New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, Duplin and Columbus counties have run out of the vaccine. There’s a shortage in Durham and Cumberland counties.”
According to the article, the flu that year was particularly hard on children, whit “a rise in drug-resistant staph infections among flu victims.”
