Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
July 8, 1982
The newspaper reported on July 8, 1982, an agreement to widen U.S. 421 in the Perkinsville area of Boone and the N.C. 105 Extension to four lanes.
“What local officials have called ‘the worst traffic problem in the county’ is expected to be alleviated,” the article began.
The section of U.S. 421 between N.C. 194 and N.C. 105 would be further widened to six lanes in a project completed in 2012.
An article inside the newspaper claimed that Linville Ridge Country Club’s “New 18-Hole Course Is Reported To Be Highest Around.”
“According to golf course architect George Cobb, the new Linville Ridge layout is the highest golf course east of the Mississippi River with the fourth hole being at an elevation of 4,945 feet,” the article stated. “The front nine was opened for the first time on Sunday as members celebrated the 4th of July by playing the picturesque course.”
July 17, 1989
A chemical spill in Blowing Rock, estimated to cost $250,000, caused more than 100 residents to be evacuated from their homes. A tanker truck overturned, spilling toluene, a chemical that can cause respiratory paralysis. This and two other harmful chemicals ran into the New River and into a lake on the Blowing Rock Country Club golf course, according to the report from Caroline D. Walker of the Watauga Democrat. Keith Buff, superintendent of Hickory’s water and sewer plant, collapsed after entering the culvert to take readings. He was released from Blowing Rock Hospital after treatment.
Peter Nathanson from the N.C. Department of Natural Resources and Community Development remarked that readings went as high as 3,000 parts per million, while 200 parts per million is enough to paralyze a person’s respiratory system.
“When the readings are that high, you’ve got some acute exposure,” Nathanson said. “Anyone who is working around the site must wear respirators.”
Additionally, the county started fining individuals $100 for not having their vehicles registered. If the law had taken place that day, more than 2,000 people would have been fined; however, the law was not officially enforced until the fall of 1989.
July 8 and 10, 2002
“Fewer vacationers head to the coast, more go to the mountains,” stated a headline in the July 8, 2002, Watauga Democrat.
An Associated Press article pondered whether hot temperatures or the economic downturn was responsible for driving more tourists to the mountains.
The next issue of the newspaper reported that the Partnership for Watauga’s Future, a local nonpartisan community action group, was gathering signatures on petitions to obtain a state scenic highway designation for the Doc and Merle Watson Highway despite the Watauga County Commissioners’ recent 3-2 vote not to seek the designation.
The designation was approved by the N.C. Board of Transportation in 2003.
