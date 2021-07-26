Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
July 20, 1984
“If a Boone Police Department patrolman follows your vehicle, pulls beside you in a parking lot, gets out of the car and approaches your vehicle, you may be in for a big surprise,” an article in a July 20, 1984, edition of the Watauga Democrat reported.
“Of course, the ticket you receive may not be the one you expected,” the article stated. “An innovative new program has been established to reward safe drivers in the Boone area with free movie ticket passes to three local theaters.”
According to the article, the idea was conceived by C.D. Hayes, owner of the Appalachian Theatre, and Laffette Jordan, crime prevention officer for the Boone Police Department. Reese Carver, of the Flick Theatre, and John Crawford, of the Chalet Theatres, were also participating. The free passes had no strings attached.
“This is sort of our way of thanking (drivers) for being safe and courteous,” Jordan said in the article. “It’ll be going on for quite a while. There won’t be any quotas given out.”
“Signed by Police Chief Clyde Tester and the individual theater owner, the passes — small white sheets of paper — have an office inscription from the town of Boone,” the article stated.
According to the article, the inscription stated, “The Boone Crime Prevention Unit and (the theatre) would like to thank you for your thoughtful, courteous and safe driving habits. We, therefore, would like to present you with this commendation entitling you to a complimentary movie of your choice at the above theatre.”
“Most people are expecting a citation instead of something free,” Tester said in the article. “I think that it’s good. It’ll be contagious. It’ll surprise people when you give them a free ticket. You may drive safely, but if someone gives you a free ticket, coming from a police officer, it will make you more careful then.”
According to the article, Sgt. Zane Tester, who was assisting in handing out the free passes, held a traffic citation in one hand and a free movie pass in the other and said in the article that “These make people happy, these make people sad.”
“In choosing who should receive the passes, Tester said that he will be noticing habits like whether or not a child age 2 or younger is strapped safely in the new state-required safety belts for infants,” the article stated. “Patrolmen will probably follow a car into the parking lot or parking space to explain their award.”
“Officials hope that the project will encourage local motorists and out-of-state drivers to tell their friends and pass the word about free tickets so the movement will be perpetuated throughout the community,” the article stated.
July 20, 1994
George Miles has donated enough blood to fill up half a bathtub, and he said he doesn’t know any other way you can help someone with so little effort, an article in a July 20, 1994, edition of the Watauga Democrat reported.
“You invest so little time and it could be instrumental in saving a life,” Miles said in the article. “It’s an easy way to help (the community).”
According to the article, Miles first gave blood in 1943 when he was in the Navy, and he became a regular donor with the American Red Cross in 1958, when he worked at Du Pont in Kinston.
“Miles has donated more than 17 gallons of blood, and he said most of it has been given in Boone,” the article stated. “Even though he has never had to receive blood, he said the important thing is to get your blood in the pool so it can be ready for use.”
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said in the article. “Giving blood has never made a difference in the way I feel physically.”
According to the article, Miles also does volunteer work at the Red Cross, including setting up blood mobiles and local recruiting. He had the following advice who are thinking about giving blood:
“Go,” he said in the article. “You can’t give unless you are present. Go once, and you’ll go back.”
“Miles said most of the donors in Boone are regulars, including residents and ASU students,” the article stated. “When you donate blood, a pint is taken each time, and you can repeat the process every eight weeks. It takes eight visits to donate a gallon, but Miles said he never thought about how much blood he has given until he hit the 10-gallon mark.
According to the article, it generally takes an hour to give blood.
“I don’t know why more people don’t give blood,” he said in the article. “If I can encourage just one person to give blood, it is worth it.”
“Miles also said the procedure for giving blood is the same every time, no matter how many times you have been a donor,” the article stated. “After registration, your blood pressure, pulse and temperature are taken. A nurse then takes a drop of your blood for hemoglobin testing, and asks questions about your medical history in private.”
According to the article, Miles said the number of people who give blood at one time depends on the goal of the Red Cross, and he is proud that his daughter, who lives in Wilmington, is also a regular donor.
“There are many different ways to help the community, but this is one of the easiest,” he said in the article.
July 16, 2004
A revised version of a House of Representatives technical corrections bill has dropped language that might have expanded beer and wine sales in Valle Crucis, an article in a July 16, 2004, edition of the Watauga Democrat reported.
“The technical correction would have allowed alcohol sales in a state historic district,” the article stated. “Currently, such sales are allowed in any facility on the National Register of Historic places that meets certain criteria specific to Valle Crucis. Complicating the matter is the validity of the term ‘state historic district.’ Joan Williford, assistant director of the North Carolina Office of Cultural preservation, said that term is not legitimate.”
According to the article, Williford said the historic districts can be designated locally or nationally, but there is no such state district. Williford said her office hadn’t been aware of the proposed language change.
“The proposed correction would have allowed ‘Historic ABC establishments’ that is a tourism property within one-and-a-half miles of a North Carolina scenic byway, located within 15 miles of a national scenic highway, and is located in a county in which two or more municipalities allow on-premises beer and wine sales,” the article stated.
“The county commissioners faced a resolution Monday opposing the change, saying that allowing alcohol sales based on state designations circumvented local control,” the article stated.
According to the article, while some historic places on the national register are eligible for the alcohol sales, an entire national historic district is not eligible as the statute is currently written. The Mast Farm Inn in Valle Crucis began serving beer and wine several years ago, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
“The Valle Crucis historic district was formed by a county ordinance adopted in September, 1990,” the article stated. “The ordinance primarily establishes buffer and land use requirements designed to protect the historic significance of the area.”
