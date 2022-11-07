Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Nov. 7, 1974
“Farmers Market Closes; First Year Called Success” read a headline in the Nov. 7, 1974, Watauga Democrat.
“The Watauga County Farmers Market closed for the year Saturday, but plans are to open it again next year, according to George Hamilton, president and general manager of the market,” the article stated.
“The market operated 60 days this summer and now has a total of 90 members,” it continued.
“Our sellers varied from none on the day when the temperature went to 23 degrees to 35 the day the governor visited the market,” Hamilton said in the article. “We had an average of 1,000 people visiting the market a day during its peak in August.”
“I still think as it matures, it will be one of the finest tourist attractions in the area. We not only display fine mountain produce, but also genuine mountain crafts sold by the people who produce them.”
In front page news, Watauga County native Rufus Edmisten was successful in his election bid for N.C. attorney general. He spent the past 11 years as an aide to U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin.
And Myrtle (Lula Belle) Wiseman, of the country western singing duo Lula Belle and Scottie, was elected to represent the 39th district in the N.C. House, the newspaper reported.
Nov. 6, 1978
A Watauga Democrat article from Nov. 6, 1978, titled “Water Problem in Boone: Last Year It Was the Flood, This Year It’s The Drought” detailed Watauga County’s drought dangers.
“Last fall, the worst flood in 37 years hit the North Carolina mountains,” the article stated. “A year ago today, floods resulting from 13.11 inches of rain in a five-day span turned Boone into a disaster area. This year, no rain has fallen in that same five-day span, turning Boone into a drought-stricken tinderbox.
“Less rain has fallen this fall than the autumn of 1938, when 3,500 acres of woodland burned in Watauga County. That fall was the previous driest period since 1929.
“So far, damages due to the drought have been held to a minimum, but the possibility of disaster lingers. Several small forest fires have already been extinguished in the county,” the article stated.
“In addition to the hazardous fire conditions, the danger of flooding once the rains do come looms in the future, according to forest service officials,” the article stated.
Nov. 2, 1987
“Every rented dwelling in Boone, by law, must have an automatic smoke detector, according to the town’s fire and building inspectors,” stated an article in the Nov. 2, 1987, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“Under legislation ratified by this year’s General Assembly and an ordinance passed by the Boone Town Council in July, all Boone rental residential dwellings constructed prior to Jan. 1, 1975, must be equipped with the devices.
“Boone is one of three municipalities in the state which has laws requiring smoke detectors in all rental residences. Blowing Rock also has such an ordinance,” according to the article.
“(Neil Hartley, Boone’s superintendent of inspections) along with Boone Fire Marshal Ronnie Marsh and building inspector Roland Jones are responsible for inspecting residents to make sure smoke alarms are in place.”
“Hartley estimated that there are 2,500 apartments and condos in Boone and that 1,000 to 1,500 of these were built before 1975, and therefore, fall under the new ordinance,” the article stated.
