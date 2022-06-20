Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
June 17, 1965
The First Baptist Church of Boone was to hold its first service at its new $400,000 church on June 20, according to a Watauga Democrat article titled “First Baptist observes (finished) $400,000 project.”
“The remodeled sanctuary seats 865 persons including the choir loft,” the article stated. “The new chapel, including choir, seats 225. The educational facility (provides) 14 assembly rooms for various departments, nursery through adults, with classroom space for 807 if attendance of various age groups is in keeping with calculated estimates.”
In other news, the N.C. General Assembly approved $9 million in funding for Appalachian State Teachers College, according to Rep. J.E. Holshouser Jr. Currently, Appalachian State University receives over $130 million in annual appropriations from the state.
The Watauga Democrat also reported that N.C.’s governor Dan K. Moore was to attend the opening night of the “Horn in the West” drama on June 25. The outdoor drama, which is still ongoing, was going into its 14th season.
June 30, 1986
A story titled “Annual High Country Fair To Crank Up Next Week” talks about the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations as part of the High Country Fair.
According to the article, “Special events and celebrations are planned for each day. Monday, July 7 has been designated Family Day, where children under 12 will be admitted free and there will be unlimited carnival rides from 1 to 5 p.m. for $6. Activities will include a watermelon eating contest, and a greased pole and greased pit contests.
The article also said, “No fair would be complete without food, and there will be plenty at this year’s Hough Country Fair. Jinx of Vale, J&M Concession of Hampton, Tenn., Mike and Terry Reynolds of Boone (ice cream), the Peanut Shack of Lillington, Simmons Country Ham of Triplett, the Pig Pit of Boone and Andy Calloway will provide food throughout the week — anywhere from barbecue to pinto beans and cornbread, country ham and chicken and dumplings.”
June 18, 1990
The June 18, 1990, Watauga Democrat brought news of Grandfather Mountain’s new nature museum, which held a dedication ceremony the Saturday before with 250 in attendance.
“The 16 displays officially unveiled Saturday include the legendary Daniel Boone tree from Tennessee, a block of wood on loan to the museum into which the pioneer carved the words: ‘D. Boon killd a bar on this tre, 1775,’” the article stated. “Also featured are exhibits of birds of North Carolina, minerals of North Carolina, the North Carolina gold rush, mushrooms of the mountains, edible berries, wildflowers of Grandfather Mountain, black bears, white tail deer, cougars, eagles, ravens, Grandfather Mountain weather records and the four seasons.”
“DOT plans workshop on U.S. 321 widening,” read another front-page headline.
“The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop meeting on the proposed widening of U.S. 321 in the Blowing Rock area,” the article said. “The topic will be the proposed widening of U.S. 321 from its intersection at N.C. 268 south of Blowing Rock to just north of the Blowing Rock bypass.”
“Earlier this year state contracted engineers were leaning toward a four-lane route that would utilize the existing U.S. 321 corridor for the 15.1-mile section from U.S. 321’s intersection with N.C. 268 through Blowing Rock, connecting to the present four-lane just north of Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock.”
