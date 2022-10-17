Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Oct. 17, 1977
According to the Monday, Oct. 17, 1977, publication of the Watauga Democrat, “early snow chilled autumn tourists in the Boone area, accumulating as much as 5 inches on Beech Mountain.” Monday’s temperatures “got down to 16 degrees Fahrenheit with 40-knot winds and a chill factor of minus 21 degrees Fahrenheit.”
The Watauga Democrat also reported on a preparedness exercise that involved most of the area’s first responders. The exercise “started as a result of a mock severe weather alert which caused fires and wrecks throughout the county, setting off alarms at several schools and a bank.” For some participating departments, the training came from responding to emergency calls and checking for victims of flooding. Members of the Watauga County Rescue Squad responded to an explosion scenario.
Oct. 20, 2000
A dedication ceremony was held in October 2000 for the naming of an 11-mile stretch of U.S. 421 from Deep Gap to Boone as the “Doc and Merle Watson Highway,” the Watauga Democrat reported in its Oct. 20, 2000, issue.
“Because of Doc and Merle Watson, North Carolina is a better place, not just Watauga County,” Sam Erby, member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, was reported as saying. “Doc Watson is North Carolina’s favorite flatpicker,” added David McCoy, secretary of the N.C. Department of Transportation, who presented the elder Watson and his wife, Rosa Lee, with a miniature replica of the sign before its unveiling.
Merle Watson, son of Doc and Rosa Lee, died in a tractor accident in 1985. The Wilkesboro festival MerleFest was founded to honor the music of Doc and Merle Watson. Doc Watson died in May 2012, followed by Rosa Lee in November of that year.
The Democrat also covered an ongoing hearing by the North Carolina Property Tax Commission to consider a request by the 537-acre Maharishi Spiritual Center of America for an exemption from Watauga County property taxes. The center, located in eastern Watauga County in what was known as the Heavenly Mountain development, included two campuses, one for men and one for women, with a focus on Transcendental Meditation.
“Students come to the Spiritual Center — generally committing to six- to 12-month stays — to learn how to practice TM,” the newspaper reported.
The creation of Heavenly Mountain started in the early 1990s, when brothers David and Earl Kaplan began building a community to act as a hub for Transcendental Meditation, the newspaper previously reported.
The property tax question would eventually rise to the state Supreme Court, with the court affirming that the Maharishi Spiritual Center of America was not a qualifying tax-exempt educational, scientific or charitable institution, according to Watauga Democrat archives.
The center and its groups began to disband in the mid-2000s, and the development’s assets were sold and divided.
Oct. 13, 2006
“A multi-field soccer complex was booted toward the goal Tuesday by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners,” according to an Oct. 13, 2006, article titled “Commissioners kick around Brookshire property ideas.”
“The county commissioners discussed the future of a 75-acre property on Brookshire Road during a Thursday work session. The property was purchased last year by the county for a proposed mix of recreation and industrial use, with the possibility of using a portion of the property for affordable housing. The commissioners had considered placing a youth activity center or YMCA on the site but now have proposed such a center for an 84-acre property in Perkinsville targeted as a new high school site.
“The site has room for two regulation-size soccer fields, with room for up to two more. The county’s economic development commission recommended saving room for additional commercial spaces, including those able to handle tractor-trailer traffic,” the article stated.
“Commission Chairman Jim Deal said some businesses were waiting on the county to make a decision laying out the commercial portion of the property. Deal said the commissioners needed to know what size buildings and lots were needed by interested businesses.
“The commissioners directed the administration to develop three or four commercial sites of between .8 acres and 1.8 acres on the left side of Brookshire Road,” according to the article.
