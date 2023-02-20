Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Feb. 19, 1942
A Feb. 19, 1942, article in the Watauga Democrat documented that 850 Watauga County citizens — between the ages of 20 and 45 — had registered for the third U.S. draft “for possible military service against the Axis.”
“Registrations were conducted at the office of the selective service board in Boone and at a large number of points throughout the county. Local selective service officials had predicted a registration between 1,000 to 4,000. However, the figure reached may be expected to be raised considerably when cards from local residents working elsewhere are returned to the local board.
“In the state, it is believed that final returns will indicate a registration of near a quarter of a million, or about half the number enrolled in the two previous registrations. The national registration is about 9 (million),” according to the article.
Feb. 7, 1977
“Watauga County youngsters finally returned to school today after a seven-week vacation,” stated an article in the Feb. 7, 1977, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“The students missed 27 straight days due to weather and ice-covered roads and have not been to school since before Christmas,” according to the article.
“The schools are opening an hour late and the buses are running only on paved roads. School officials are asking persons who live on unpaved roads to provide their own transportation or to get the youngsters to a location where a bus is running,” the article stated.
According to the article, a modified schedule had to be implemented due to the limitations on transportation, with high schoolers attending until 2:30 p.m. and then elementary school students leaving at 2:45 p.m.
WCS Superintendent Dr. F. L. Barker was quoted as saying, “We couldn’t see putting two buses on the road and doubling the danger, so we’re not operating a dual schedule.”
“Also, he said students would probably be asked to report an hour later for the remainder of the week and he said this might be extended due to the fuel crisis,” the article stated.
Feb. 18, 2000
On Feb. 18, 2000, the Watauga Democrat reported that a long-lost dog had finally made its way home after 13 years. The dog in question, a beloved beagle named Sandy, belonged to Boone resident Wesley Hayes, who had received the hound as a Christmas gift from his father in 1985.
According to the article, Sandy, who had reportedly wandered off in 1987, was found roaming around the Junaluska community wearing the same collar she had on when she disappeared. “She’s bound to have been somewhere and someone never took her collar off, I’d like to know who it was,” said Patrick, Hayes’ father, referring to where the dog had lived for over a decade. According to the Watauga Democrat, Sandy the beagle was only home a week before she took off again.
Feb. 19, 1986
Residents of the Watauga County Senior Center celebrated Valentine’s Day in 1986 with a “Rock ‘N’ Roll Jamboree” fundraiser for the American Heart Association, according to a Feb. 19, 1986 issue of the Watauga Democrat.
“Residents have the opportunity to dance with volunteers, family members, or employees of the center. Participants chip in 50 cents for each dance, and all proceeds go to the Heart Fund.”
“They could also participate in a rock-a-ton, in which a participant would keep a specified rocking chair going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the article stated.
“‘I’ve always been active all my life. As long as I can get about, I’m going to keep dancing. That’s what keeps me going — doing as much as I can do. I think of poor souls in there lying on their backs and I feel lucky,” said George Pegg, a native of England and key organizer for the event, in the article.
According to the article, $350 was raised at the event, surpassing the $200 goal.
“This has really been a good year for us. We’ve had excellent response from the families, and a lot of sponsors from the community,” said Deborah Murdoch, a director of the center, in the article. “The residents always enjoy participating, it gives them a chance to help, and to have a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.