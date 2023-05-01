Editor’s Note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
May 8, 1952
Two new dormitories were close to being certified for occupancy on the campus of Appalachian State Teachers College, as reported in a story titled “College completing work on two new dormitories.”
“The women’s dormitory will house 202 women, and the men’s will take care of 375 men, two in each room,” the story said. “The two buildings, built by the same contractor, will cost $1,210,857, and the equipment will cost an additional $65,000.”
The two new dormitories, not named in the article, were part of a $3.5 million program to update the facilities at ASTC. Also included in the program were a faculty apartment house, a new demonstration school, a physical education building and addition to the library.
In other news, U.S. Hospitalman 3rd Class Lee E. Proffitt, of Vilas, witnessed a nuclear bomb test in Camp Desert Rock, Nevada, then joined the mock assault on an objective near the center of the impact area.
May 9, 1968
“With cymbals aflame, smoke bombs spewing green smoke and lights flashing, the Young Ages, a rocking, stomping group from Charlotte walked off with the first-place prize money of $100 in the first Jaycee Battle of the Bands held at Watauga High School April 27,” stated an article in the May 9, 1968, issue of the Watauga Democrat.
“While the Young Ages sent the teens in attendance wild with enthusiasm with their antics, many parents long past the rock appreciation age, stood sadly and shook their heads,” the article stated.
According to the article, local groups Transistor Tangerine and The Undecideds took home second and third-place, respectively.
“It was one of those evenings where it can be said that, ‘a good time was had by all,’ and judging from the flushed faces and carefree smiles of the audience, this won’t be the last time the Jaycees have a battle like this,” the article stated.
An unnamed mother was quoted by the article asking, “Is this what I wrote all those checks for piano lessons for?”
April 26, 1995
“Bomb threats to two downtown Boone government buildings sent employees and patrons into the streets and caused some anxious moments for law enforcement officials Tuesday morning,” an April 26, 1995, article in the Watauga Democrat stated.
“According to both authorities and witness, an unidentified man called both the downtown Boone post office and the Watauga County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.,” the article stated. “His message: A bomb had been planted in each building and would explode between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.”
According to the article, the Watauga County Clerk of Court Glenn Hodges took the call that came to the courthouse and said the man said to “take this call serious.”
“Watauga Sheriff Red Lyons said he and County Manager Jim Ratchford and others evacuated people from the building after county employees checked their work areas for anything unusual,” the article stated.
“I talked with Boone officers and they agreed to take care of the post office, and we agreed to take care of the courthouse, so we worked together on this thing,” Lyons said in the 1995 article. “From there, we went through and got everyone out.”
After everyone out, the articled stated that the sheriff’s department went through each office of the courthouse looking for anything unusual.
“Workers and patrons were allowed to return to the building, but not without sheriff’s deputies stationed at each door, checking pocketbooks and jackets,” the article stated.
At the post office, according to the article, the story was much the same. The article stated that a postal employee took the bomb threat call and notified police and postal inspections.
“Boone Police surrounded the building and evacuated its employees,” the article stated. “Police Chief Zane Tester was called away from his vacation to oversee the effort. John Bradsher, who works at WAMY Community Action in the post office, said officers told them to leave the building.”
According to the article, officers were stationed at the post office until 1 p.m. and after that, occupants were allowed to return.
“Lyons said about 150 people were evacuated from the courthouse,” the article stated. “It is unclear how many people were in the post office at the time of the threat.”
The sheriff said he believed it was copycat crime after a string of similar threats sprung up statewide in the wake of the bombing of the federal office building in Oklahoma City, according to the article.
