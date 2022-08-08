Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Aug. 14, 1958
An Aug. 14, 1958, article in the Watauga Democrat documented how law enforcement used 28 sticks of dynamite to “put an end” to two separate illegal liquor stills in Watauga. One was in the Jakes Mountain Road area and the other in Meat Camp; both were found by Sheriff’s Deputy Emmit Oliver.
The article stated that the Jakes Mountain Road still was described as a small operation with about 15 gallons of whiskey that was confiscated by Sheriff E.M. Hodges.
“At the time of its discovery Thursday morning no one was at the still, which was several hundred feet down the bank from the road, just above Trout Creek. The still was not hot, and it could not be determined when the last ‘run’ was made. Oliver put this still out of business with eight sticks of dynamite,” according to the article.
Oliver found 90 gallons of whiskey at the still in Meat Camp with five vats of mash ready to go and three empty vats located around the area.
“It was ‘running full blast,’ and was capable of making ‘60 to 70’ cases of white lightning a day. At an estimated worth of $150 per case in the proper place, a day’s run was estimated to be worth $10,000.
“Besides the whiskey that was confiscated, a pump, plastic hose, fruit jars and other equipment was salvaged. Twenty sticks of dynamite were placed under the rest of the equipment to blow up the operation,” the article stated.
Aug. 3, 1978
According to the 1978 edition of the Watauga Democrat, there was a delay put on the construction of the wing generator at Howard’s Knob. Delivered piece by piece, the anticipation was palpable, the article stated.
Harold Simpson, job superintendent for National Steel Erectors of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was the lead for constructing the wind generator in Boone.
“I’ve put up a tower, but never a windmill. Not too many people have put up a windmill this size,” Simpson said in the 1978 article.
The blade was sent up Howard’s Knob in one piece. The county extended a 10-year lease to Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation to operate the windmill. The cost was $1 per year.
Bob Bumgarner, of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation, said in the article the Windmill site would be an ideal situation for a county park.
Bumgarner felt that the windmill may become “the Eiffel Tower of western North Carolina.”
Aug. 4, 1989
“A 12,000-seat capacity sports coliseum at Appalachian State University should be a reality within the next couple of years,” the Watauga Democrat reported on Aug. 4, 1989.
At the time, the facility was planned to built on the west side of campus near the Broyhill Inn and Conference Center, the newspaper reported.
The coliseum project would eventually lead to the Holmes Convocation Center, which opened in 2000 after almost 15 years of planning, according to the Holmes Center website. The site above Kidd Brewer Stadium was rejected due to environmental concerns, and the center was constructed at the entrance to the main campus at the corner of Rivers and Hardin Streets.
“Vermont American expanding with training headquarters” was another headline in the issue.
“Vermont American’s Boone plant has long been one of the corporation’s leading production facilities and will now also house the hardware manufacturer’s new corporate training headquarters,” the article began. “Corporate Training Director Rick Ramseur has had an office at the Boone plant for several years and has utilized local convention facilities at the Sheraton Appalachian Inn and at the Broyhill Inn and Conference Center.”
The newspaper also featured an interview with new Watauga High School head basketball coach Marc Payne. Payne retired in 2018 after a 43-year career as a coach and athletic director in Watauga and Ashe counties.
